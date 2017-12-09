Burnley 1-0 Watford: Clarets sink 10-man Hornets

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Watford goes down a man

Arfield puts Burnley in front

Hornets kept it looking 11v11

Scott Arfield scored after Marvin Zeegelaar had been sent off for Watford, as Burnley ground out a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.

Burnley stayed even with Tottenham and Arsenal on 28 points before the Gunners’ Sunday match, while Watford falls six points back of the trio.

Chris Wood didn’t get full muster on a 13th minute bounding shot that Heurelho Gomes stooped to collect in the six.

Gomes was called upon again when Johann Berg Gudmundsson swerved a free kick over the wall and toward the keep’s near post.

Watford went down a man following a straight red to Zeegelaar, who went hard and low into Steven Defour. A yellow for sure, but harsh for a red.

Richarlison thought he’d won a penalty against the run of play in the 44th minute, but no whistle came in the Hornets favor.

Arfield put the Clarets ahead moments later, with the Canadian international slotting low inside the far post off a fine team goal.

10 – Since Watford returned to the Premier League in 2015, only West Ham United (12) have had more players sent off than the Hornets (10) in the competition. Dismissed. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017

