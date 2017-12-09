More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Chelsea blame “tiredness” for West Ham loss; title hopes over?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 10:43 AM EST
Chelsea simply didn’t show up against West Ham United on Saturday.

The reigning Premier League champs lost 1-0 at West Ham as Antonio Conte‘s men looked lackluster from the start and never truly recovered from Marko Arnautovic‘s early goal.

Speaking after the game, Conte revealed his disappointment at the defeat and revealed that fatigue played a big part in his team not performing.

“Our start was bad but today we played a bit tired. To face one game every two games always with the same players is very difficult,” Conte said. “And we have just started this period. You have to move the ball quickly. But I repeat, we saw today a bit of tiredness in my players, especially in the last pass, we did a lot of mistakes. We must be disappointed.”

Conte also seemed to suggest that his focus will no be on Chelsea finishing in the top four with Man City able to go 14 points clear of Chelsea with a win on Sunday.

“I repeat, we create many chances but were not able to score. We have to go and to play game by game, to be focused. Don’t forget in this league it is very difficult. There are six top teams and four go to Champions League. We have to fight and do our best,” Conte said.

Chelsea’s captain Gary Cahill echoed Conte’s sentiments and he didn’t want to blame having too many games for their poor display.

“We were well off it, we allowed them to get the early goal, we have been tight at the back recently and that was a poor one to concede. We just didn’t play our stuff. It’s frustrating,” Cahill told Sky Sports. “We were just not at the races – for whatever reason that is. It’s disappointing to come off and feel like that… This was a huge game for us. We needed to win this game. We have to reflect and try and freshen up.”

You could certainly point the finger at Conte for his team selection on Saturday.

Chelsea made just one change from their midweek draw with Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday and had the likes of Michy Batshuayi, Pedro and Willian all on the bench.

With a midweek trip to Huddersfield coming up on Tuesday, you’d have to think Conte will switch things up to try and get a reaction from his players.

Chelsea’s title hopes seem all but over and now it’s all about going far in the Champions League and finishing in the top four of the PL.

Having a small squad and being unable to cope with the rigors of European action and the PL was always likely to bite Chelsea this season. It has. And hard.

PL AT HALF: Spurs, Clarets lead; Scraps everywhere (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 10:57 AM EST
Burnley and Tottenham are on pace for returns to the win column, while a trio of important bottom half tilts are challenging the attention spans of neutrals this Saturday.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Huddersfield Town 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

A pair of goals from Steve Mounie have the odds very much in the favor of the hosts in this battle of promoted sides.

Burnley 1-0 Watford

The Hornets are down a man on a fairly harsh red to Marvin Zeegelaar, and a goal thanks to Scott Arfield.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Stoke City

Ryan Shawcross‘ own goal has given Spurs a lead they very much deserve at Wembley Stadium.

Swansea City 0-0 West Bromwich Albion

This is a match which is currently happening, though we’re hoping for signs of life in the second 45!

Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth

Jermain Defoe came off a clever and illegal pick to give the Cherries a lead, but Luka Milivojevic converted a Wilfried Zaha-won penalty and Scott Dann redirected a Yohan Cabaye cross to make it 2-1. Defoe completed his brace before the break to keep it wild and available at Selhurst Park.

Moyes: Wonderful Chelsea gives us a target

Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
David Moyes put a proverbial feather in his cap, then aimed his hopes higher.

West Ham’s an ambitious club, at least from its recent spending, and its new manager is on board with the idea.

[ RECAP: West Ham 1-0 Chelsea ]

Not to get ahead of himself, but Moyes is taking cues from the team he knocked off Saturday morning at the London Stadium.

And the fixture congestion that seemed destined to keep West Ham bottom of the table come Christmas sure looks like a blessing after two fine, confidence-building performances. From the BBC:

“We got a big boost from the performance at Manchester City, that was something we could talk about positively, and we do have the players to threaten in attack once we get the back end sorted out.

“I would like to play like Chelsea – some of their football was stunning. I hope my team in the future here at West Ham will play like that.”

West Ham is now a point back of safety, pending the weekend’s result for West Brom, and will be feeling its attacking quality and improved form will make better footing in the table only a matter of time.

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth, Tottenham welcome Stoke to Wembley, Huddersfield and Brighton clash, while Burnley host Watford and Swansea welcome West Brom to the Liberty.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea: Moyes delivers huge win

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 9:29 AM EST
  • Arnautovic’s early goal seals West Ham’s first win in 9
  • Chelsea’s first defeat in eight games
  • Blues could fall 14 points behind PL leaders Man City

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday at the London Stadium as David Moyes secured his first win as Hammers boss in impressive fashion.

Marko Arnautovic scored a fine goal early on as West Ham started brightly and Chelsea never got going against their bitter London rivals.

The win sees West Ham move up to 18th place on 13 points, while Chelsea stay in third but lost more ground on the two Manchester clubs above them in the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham came flying out of the traps and were rewarded with an early goal.

Arnautovic played a fine one-two with Manuel Lanzini and the Austrian curled home calmly to put the Hammers 1-0 up with his first PL goal for the Hammers. Cue pandemonium at the London Stadium as Arnautovic was shown a yellow card for jumping in with the fans to celebrate his strike.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea improved as Alvaro Morata went down in the box but no penalty was give, while Hazard flashed an effort across goal and wide of the far post and Marcos Alonso was booked after clattering into Adrian.

Adrian then saved well from N'Golo Kante and Davide Zappacosta in quick succession with West Ham pinned back for most of the first half and Alvaro Morata prodded over.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Pedro came on at half time for the disappointing Tiemoue Bakayoko with Conte adding an extra attacking impetus to try and get back into the game.

Arnautovic then tried to skip by Andreas Christensen who looked to handle the ball in the box but referee Anthony Taylor waved away penalty calls.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Zappacosta whipped in a shot to far post which Cesc Fabregas almost got on the end of as Chelsea pushed late on for an equalizer.

The Hammers held on valiantly as Morata drilled an effort wide and Hazard sent another shot over the bar late on, but Moyes celebrated at the final whistle as West Ham’s new manager is off and running with yet another win against a reigning PL champion.