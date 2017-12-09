Crystal Palace 2-2 Bournemouth: Defoe scores beauty brace

- Defoe opens, closes first half scoring
- Milivojevic, Dann score
- Key saves from Begovic, Speroni
Christian Benteke missed a stoppage time penalty kick and Bournemouth held on for a point at Selhurst Park in a 2-2 draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday.
Jermain Defoe‘s brace included a gorgeous finish, making amends for Luka Milivojevic and Scott Dann goals.
Palace remains 20th with 11 points, while Bournemouth is 14th with 16.
A clever short corner caught Palace looking poor, with Defoe sprung all alone — by an illegal pick — near the penalty spot to bury a side-footed offering.
Palace was immediately ready to level, but a timely intervention stopped Mamadou Sakho at the goal line following fine work from Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
The Eagles leveled when Wilfried Zaha was chopped down in the box, and Milivojevic had no problem with his penalty attempt.
Dann used a Yohan Cabaye cross to make it 2-1, but only briefly as Defoe scored this wonder goal (top).
Jordon Ibe snapped the game back into life in the 70th minute when he forced Julian Speroni into a diving parry.
And it was a hard foul that brought a different kind of vigor to the match, with Lewis Cook‘s sliding challenge on Zaha leading both players into yellow cards.
Asmir Begovic made a great reaction stop when Loftus-Cheek’s deflected effort teased the near post. An ensuing corner was toe-poked wide of the goal by Milivojevic.
Charlie Daniels then cut down Zaha, but Benteke remained ice cold with a poor penalty attempt which was saved by Begovic.
When it snows in England, plenty of people freak out.
The British Isles is, of course, used to plenty of rain but not snow, and a band of cold weather could cause havoc ahead of both the Merseyside and Manchester derbies on Sunday.
Snow and freezing conditions are forecast throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning across most of the UK, but particularly in the North West of England where both Liverpool and Manchester are located.
Right now, both Liverpool v. Everton and Manchester United v. Manchester City will go ahead as planned.
Snow has already fallen in the north west of England on Saturday with Burnley’s win against Watford painting a wonderfully wintry picture at Turf Moor.
The pitches at both Anfield and Old Trafford will likely be fine with undersoil heating making them playable even in freezing conditions, but the main concern for both clubs will be fans getting to the stadium as infrastructure in England is not used to dealing with snow. Plenty of journeys will be longer than expected and there will be plenty of challenges along the way for fans getting to Anfield and Old Trafford.
Liverpool released the following statement ahead of their clash with Everton:
“Due to the inclement weather forecast on Sunday, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield and encourage fans to plan their journey in advance.”
Seeing two massive local derbies in snowy conditions would be pretty awesome to kick off the festive period, but there’s always a risk that one, or both, of the games could be postponed due to the inclement weather.
Watch this space.
Crystal Palace’s impressive run from zero points to an actual relegation scrap could be within goal differential of safety were it no for Christian Benteke.
The ice-cold Belgian striker took a stoppage time penalty out of the hands of Luka Milivojevic, who had converted one earlier in the match, and promptly saw his attempt saved by Asmir Begovic.
That left the match at a 2-2 standstill, and Palace manager Roy Hodgson was less than impressed with the way it was handled by his players.
“It was a unilateral decision and no one on our team was able to wrestle the ball away from him,” Hodgson said. “We the management decide who the penalty takers are. We don’t really expect players during the course of the game to change those decisions
“Had it been a training session we could’ve done something about it. … We tried to shout out instructions, they obviously didn’t get as far as the penalty spot.”
Benteke has yet to score in 10 matches this season, something that will not aid the reaction to his decision. But striker starved Palace may not have an alternative, at least for a few more weeks.
Harry Kane got back on track on Saturday as he scored twice in Tottenham’s emphatic 5-1 home win against Stoke City.
Kane took his tally to 19 for the season for Spurs in all competitions and the Englishman also missed a glorious chance in the first half which would’ve seen him score his seventh Tottenham hat trick of 2017.
Still, not a bad afternoons work…
Speaking to the BBC after the game, Kane revealed that Spurs are flying high ahead of a busy festive season which sees them host Brighton on Wednesday and then head to Manchester City.
“That was what we needed, we had to get the first goal, we did that and that was it, we were on fire from there,” Kane said. “It’s strange, over the last couple of years we struggled against Stoke, but coming off a few bad results we were always going to be up for it. Son was very good. He got the first goal and it was a great finish for the second, that set us on our way and got everyone firing. We look forward to the busy period now.”
Although Kane said Spurs have struggled against Stoke the past few years, he may have forgot they’ve now won by a four-goal margin on each of their last four games against the Potters.
He got it spot on about Heung-Min Son. With the South Korean having a cross deflected in off Ryan Shawcross for Spurs’ first goal, he then scored the second and set up Christian Eriksen for Tottenham’s fifth.
All of Spurs’ attacking weapons were red-hot on Saturday but this time next week they have a much tougher test: league leaders Man City away with Tottenham 15 points behind City.
A five-goal haul and a dominant win will do Tottenham’s confidence the world of good heading into a massive week, especially after they went four games without a win in the Premier League.
Tottenham’s title hopes haven’t exactly been reignited but Mauricio Pochettino‘s men proved that they won’t just be settling for a top four finish this season.
- Watford goes down a man
- Arfield puts Burnley in front
- Hornets kept it looking 11v11
Scott Arfield scored after Marvin Zeegelaar had been sent off for Watford, as Burnley ground out a 1-0 win at Turf Moor on Saturday.
Burnley stayed even with Tottenham and Arsenal on 28 points before the Gunners’ Sunday match, while Watford falls six points back of the trio.
Chris Wood didn’t get full muster on a 13th minute bounding shot that Heurelho Gomes stooped to collect in the six.
Gomes was called upon again when Johann Berg Gudmundsson swerved a free kick over the wall and toward the keep’s near post.
Watford went down a man following a straight red to Zeegelaar, who went hard and low into Steven Defour. A yellow for sure, but harsh for a red.
Richarlison thought he’d won a penalty against the run of play in the 44th minute, but no whistle came in the Hornets favor.
Arfield put the Clarets ahead moments later, with the Canadian international slotting low inside the far post off a fine team goal.
