Harry Kane: Tottenham “on fire” after big win v. Stoke

Harry Kane got back on track on Saturday as he scored twice in Tottenham’s emphatic 5-1 home win against Stoke City.

Kane took his tally to 19 for the season for Spurs in all competitions and the Englishman also missed a glorious chance in the first half which would’ve seen him score his seventh Tottenham hat trick of 2017.

Still, not a bad afternoons work…

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Kane revealed that Spurs are flying high ahead of a busy festive season which sees them host Brighton on Wednesday and then head to Manchester City.

“That was what we needed, we had to get the first goal, we did that and that was it, we were on fire from there,” Kane said. “It’s strange, over the last couple of years we struggled against Stoke, but coming off a few bad results we were always going to be up for it. Son was very good. He got the first goal and it was a great finish for the second, that set us on our way and got everyone firing. We look forward to the busy period now.”

Although Kane said Spurs have struggled against Stoke the past few years, he may have forgot they’ve now won by a four-goal margin on each of their last four games against the Potters.

He got it spot on about Heung-Min Son. With the South Korean having a cross deflected in off Ryan Shawcross for Spurs’ first goal, he then scored the second and set up Christian Eriksen for Tottenham’s fifth.

All of Spurs’ attacking weapons were red-hot on Saturday but this time next week they have a much tougher test: league leaders Man City away with Tottenham 15 points behind City.

A five-goal haul and a dominant win will do Tottenham’s confidence the world of good heading into a massive week, especially after they went four games without a win in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s title hopes haven’t exactly been reignited but Mauricio Pochettino‘s men proved that they won’t just be settling for a top four finish this season.

