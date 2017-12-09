Hodgson furious with Benteke’s commandeered, missed PK (video)

Crystal Palace’s impressive run from zero points to an actual relegation scrap could be within goal differential of safety were it no for Christian Benteke.

The ice-cold Belgian striker took a stoppage time penalty out of the hands of Luka Milivojevic, who had converted one earlier in the match, and promptly saw his attempt saved by Asmir Begovic.

That left the match at a 2-2 standstill, and Palace manager Roy Hodgson was less than impressed with the way it was handled by his players.

“It was a unilateral decision and no one on our team was able to wrestle the ball away from him,” Hodgson said. “We the management decide who the penalty takers are. We don’t really expect players during the course of the game to change those decisions

“Had it been a training session we could’ve done something about it. … We tried to shout out instructions, they obviously didn’t get as far as the penalty spot.”

Benteke has yet to score in 10 matches this season, something that will not aid the reaction to his decision. But striker starved Palace may not have an alternative, at least for a few more weeks.

