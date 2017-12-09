Huddersfield 2-0 Brighton: Vital win for Terriers

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Huddersfield have won 14 of their 18 PL points at home

Brighton without a win in five

Mounie scores first goals since double on opening day

Huddersfield Town beat Brighton and Hove Albion 2-0 at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday in the battle of the newly-promoted sides.

The Terriers were 2-0 up at half time with Steve Mounie bagging a brace against a struggling Seagulls who barely threatened throughout.

With the win in front of their raucous fans, Huddersfield climb to 11th place on 18 points and move above Brighton in the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Huddersfield started well with Steve Mounie drilling in a low effort from outside the box which Mat Ryan saved well.

The Terriers took the lead after 13 minutes with a corner whipped in from the right by Chris Loewe, Christopher Schindler flicked it on and Mounie chested the ball home to put Huddersfield 1-0 up.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Brighton looked dangerous on the break but rarely threatened Jonas Lossl as Huddersfield always looked more likely to double their lead. They made it 2-0 just before half time and it was that man Mounie again.

A corner was half cleared by Brighton and Huddersfield whipped the ball into the box with Mounie heading towards goal and the ball somehow squirming past Ryan. The Brighton goalkeeper will not want to see that moment again.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Huddersfield continued to dominate the game and should have extended their lead further in the second half.

Tommy Smith whipped in a lovely cross which Tom Ince met but Ryan saved well and soon after Mounie drilled over from a good position.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Smith went close himself as he curled an effort wide with Ryan beat, while Brighton never looked like getting back into the game as Ince smashed another effort over the bar.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports