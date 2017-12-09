More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Inter draw Juve to remain unbeaten, on top of Serie A

Associated PressDec 9, 2017, 9:55 PM EST
Inter Milan survived its toughest test yet as it drew at Juventus 0-0 to stay unbeaten and on top of Serie A on Saturday.

Inter barely sighted the goal, and Samir Handanovic was certainly the busier of the two goalkeepers in the Derby d’Italia.

Wojciech Szczesny stepped in for the injured Gianluigi Buffon but he was mainly a spectator between the posts for Juventus.

“Having taken away a point without conceding a goal is good,” Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said.

“But everything we have got up until now we have earned and we need to keep that in our heads. Instead, we had a bit of fear, as if we didn’t deserve to be here, as if some of them still don’t believe how much they have grown.

“Tonight we could have done something more, we weren’t as determined as we have been in other situations: In some moments it seemed as if we were happy to sit back, as if just having the ball was enough. Instead we should have been more fervent in trying to do more.”

Mario Mandzukic hit the crossbar and Juventus remained third, two points behind Inter and level with Napoli, which hosts Fiorentina on Sunday.

It was the first time Juventus has failed to score in 45 Serie A matches.

“The lads should be congratulated, they had a good game without ever conceding a shot on target,” Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said. “It wasn’t easy because Inter is a compact team, with good technical quality. We only lacked a goal.

“Inter can fight right to the end, it can fight for the title as can Juventus. I feel my team isn’t very good yet, as I would want it to be, but we were coming from a week in which we had to play to progress in the Champions League and from the win in Napoli.”

Juventus could have taken the lead with less than 10 minutes to go but Handanovic parried Mandzukic’s effort and the Croatia striker’s header on the rebound was cleared off the line by Miranda.

Ivan Perisic scored a hat trick as Inter beat Chievo Verona 5-0 last weekend but he almost netted at the wrong end in Turin. Gonzalo Higuain sent in a ball over the top to Cuadrado and Perisic’s header forced Handanovic to fingertip it over the bar.

Paulo Dybala, who surprisingly started on the Juventus bench, was brought on for the final 15 minutes but had little impact.

What was effective was the oft-criticized Juventus defense, which stifled Inter captain Mauro Icardi, who had 16 goals from his previous 15 matches.

Cagliari recovered from two goals down to draw at high-flying Sampdoria 2-2 thanks in part to a bizarre goal from Diego Farias.

Unlucky Cagliari lost four players to injury before halftime, including goalkeeper Rafael during the warmup.

It was also 2-0 down at the break because of Fabio Quagliarella, who was set up both times by Gaston Ramirez.

However, Cagliari pulled one back 11 minutes after the interval when a clearance from Samp goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano ricocheted off the back of an oblivious Farias and into the back of the net.

Leonardo Pavoletti leveled four minutes later.

Cagliari moved seven points clear of the relegation zone, while Sampdoria remained sixth.

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his fifth Ballon d’Or award by leading Real Madrid to victory on Saturday, while Valencia kept the pressure on Spanish league leader Barcelona.

Ronaldo presented his trophy for the best player in football to Real Madrid’s fans then scored twice as Sevilla was routed 5-0 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Ronaldo received the honor on Thursday in Paris, his fifth trophy equaling Barcelona rival Lionel Messi.

After soaking up the ovation before kickoff from his fans, Ronaldo went on to have his best performance in the league this season. His brace earned him another loud round of applause when he was substituted late.

Second-place Valencia needed a late penalty converted by Dani Parejo to see off Celta Vigo 2-1 and pull to within two points of Barcelona before the pacesetter visits Villarreal on Sunday.

Madrid moved into third place, five points behind Barcelona.

Sevilla entered the game in the Spanish capital tied on points with a Madrid side that was without first-choice defenders Sergio Ramos and Dani Carvajal and midfielder Casemiro, who were all suspended for one match, and injured center back Raphael Varane.

But with Ronaldo and company on song, Zinedine Zidane’s bunch decided the match with five goals before halftime.

Two of Madrid’s reserve players who got starts to patch up its defense, Nacho Fernandez and 19-year-old Achraf Hakimi, scored for the hosts.

“We can be pleased because it’s not easy to score five goals against Sevilla,” Zidane said. “I am happy for Cristiano and for the players who hadn’t played many minutes because they played well.”

Madrid will take a break from La Liga and travel to the United Arab Emirates to dispute the Club World Cup next week as the Champions League winner.

Sevilla’s nightmare started in the third minute when Simon Kjaer failed to clear a corner kick. Instead, the ball hit teammate Luis Muriel in the shoulder and bounced toward the goal, where Fernandez only had to direct it in.

For his first goal, Ronaldo received a silky smooth pass by Marco Asensio and shot home.

Then a handball by Jesus Navas to block Marcelo’s pass in the area sent Ronaldo to the penalty spot. Goalkeeper Sergio Rico anticipated the direction but Ronaldo’s powerful shot bounced off his gloves and body before going in.

The goals were only Ronaldo’s third and fourth through 11 league games. That low tally contrasts with his performances in the Champions League, where he became the first player to score in all six group matches.

The goals were also Ronaldo’s 26th and 27th in 18 career games against Sevilla.

After Rico saved strikes by Luka Modric and Ronaldo he could not deny Toni Kroos.

Hakimi rounded off the demolition.

Sevilla defender Gabriel Mercado apologized to the team’s supporters for what he agreed was its worst outing of the season.

“We ask our fans to forgive us,” Mercado said. “We need to be very self-critical to correct what went wrong.”

Valencia bounced back from its first loss of the season, to Getafe, by fending off a Celta side that was threatening to take points from its visit to Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia started strong; striker Simone Zaza jumped high at the near post to head in Parejo’s corner kick. Zaza’s 10th league goal made him the second leading scorer behind Messi on 13.

Iago Aspas netted his ninth goal to pull Celta level just after halftime, and Celta was in control until Pablo Hernandez fouled Nacho Gil in the area.

Parejo’s penalty slipped under goalie Ruben Blanco, who didn’t get enough hand on the ball.

“I don’t go crazy over wins or losses, I am interested in our dynamic and my team’s dynamic right now is extraordinary,” Valencia coach Marcelino Garcia Toral said.

Promoted club Getafe once again proved hard to beat as it climbed into seventh place after drawing with Eibar 0-0.

Getafe has lost only once in its last seven league matches.

Deportivo edged Leganes 1-0 at home for its first victory in five rounds, letting it move three points above the relegation zone.

2017 was, to put it lightly and intentionally avoid re-litigating the multitude of failures put forth by the U.S. national team, a turbulent year for Toronto FC and USMNT captain Michael Bradley.

[ RECAP: TFC finally beat Frei and get their hands on MLS Cup ]

The was, of course, the national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup — we’re acknowledging it, but not delving any deeper right now — which has surely consumed his mind for the majority of the last two months, but before Oct. 10 came 10 full months of remembering and brooding over TFC’s 2016 MLS Cup defeat at the hands of the Seattle Sounders.

On Saturday, the Bradley-led Reds avenged last year’s heartbreak in storybook fashion — lifting MLS Cup after beating those same Sounders right back at the scene of last year’s torment, the friendly but raucous confines of BMO Field.

Not long after the final whistle, when approached for a television interview, Bradley was as thoughtful and introspective as ever. Never one to hide his emotions or conceal his true thoughts, the 30-year-old offered up the confession that what was once a dream — to lift MLS Cup in Toronto — had indeed become an obsession following last year’s loss.

“This has been the dream for four years, since the day I got here. For the last year, the dream has become an obsession. For this group of guys to work every single day, having to remember last year, to get back here and to play that game, in this atmosphere, with that on the line, it’s unbelievable.”

Long before Bradley began the move that would set up the eventual game-winning goal, scored by Jozy Altidore in the 67th minute (WATCH HERE), the groundwork was laid by TFC head coach Greg Vanney, who moved away from the tried and true three-man backline that had served the Reds so well all season — a regular-season points record — and opted for the 4-4-2 with a diamond in midfield. Deployed at the base of the diamond, with Jonathan Osorio and Marco Delgado as the shuttlers ahead of him, Bradley turned in a man-of-the-match performance that’ll go down as one of the all-time great showings in MLS history.

Nothing will ease the pain of missing out on the World Cup — especially not once next summer rolls around and 32 other nations converge on Russia — but the 2017 story of Bradley and TFC, one of redemption and steadfast persistence, is a clear indicator that in trying times, MB90 responds like few others and he remains a necessary figure to lead the USMNT revolution in the coming months and years, as it’s reconfigured from top to bottom with an eye toward 2022.

The game in 100 words (or less more): For the first time in franchise history, Toronto FC are champions of Major League Soccer. The best team in the regular season, the last team standing in the postseason. For more than an hour, Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Seattle, the side that broke TFC hearts a year ago, looked painfully familiar for Reds fans, as Stefan Frei, MVP of the 2016 final, turned in another man-of-the-match performance and appeared altogether unbeatable. The Swiss-turned-American goalkeeper made 10 saves before Altidore broke through for TFC, courtesy of some gorgeous build-up play flowing through fellow superstars Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco. TFC thoroughly dominated from start to finish — again, just like last year’s final — to the tune of 22 shots to 7 (11-2 on target). If not for Frei’s early-game heroics, the score would have been 3-0 by halftime. The postseason title puts a tidy bow on top of an already historic season for TFC, who set a new regular-season points record — in a much tougher Eastern Conference, to boot — and leaves little to no doubt over which team was truly the best of 2017.

[ BRADLEY: “Dream became obsession” in pursuit of MLS Cup ]

Three Four Five Six moments that mattered

11′ — Frei rushes out to deny Giovinco — Frei and Sebastian Giovinco will get the majority of the attention here (for the save and blown chance, respectively), but the 50-yard through ball from Victor Vazquez is the real story here. It almost doesn’t look real.

41′ — Frei denies Vazquez at full-stretch — Frei’s made six saves in the first half — none of which were individually spectacular in difficulty,

60′ — Bradley fires from distance, Frei saves again — Michael Bradley, who was neck-and-neck with Frei for best player on the field, made solid contact on a volley from 25 yards out, but Frei was able to get his body behind the bouncing ball and record save no. 8.

64′ — Frei gets to Giovinco’s shot through traffic — Frei couldn’t have seen this ball through a sea of bodies more than a quarter-second before reacting and diving to his left-hand post.

67′ – Finally, at long last, Frei is beaten — For the first time in 714 minutes of playoff soccer, Seattle are beaten. From back to front in five passes and 11 seconds, finished by Altidore, lifted over Frei and into the back of the net.

90+4′ — Vazquez slams home a rebound for 2-0 — Armando Cooper slammed the initial shot off the post, but Vazquez cleaned up the mess to send BMO Field into bedlam.

Man of the match: Michael Bradley

Goalscorers: Altidore (67′), Vazquez (90+4′)

The 2 Robbies: Manchester, A City United

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsDec 9, 2017, 5:45 PM EST
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine how two of English football’s biggest rivals came together to unify an entire city after a terror attack in May. This episode features two special guests, former MUTV commentator Steve Bower and former Manchester United player Phil Neville. Together, the guys discuss the history of the Manchester Derby, and analyze what City and United’s response to the attack meant to the entire community of Manchester.

Join Earle & Mustoe on The 2 Robbies Football Show, Saturdays at 5pm ET. Listen on the NBCSports Radio App and call 855-323-4622 in the U.S. for lively passionate debate.

All of the The 2 Robbies content can be accessed by clicking on this link:

Follow them on Twitter @The2Robbies