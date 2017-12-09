Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City: An own goal divides them

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Joselu scores early

Mahrez levels, 20′

WATCH: First two goals

Gray, Gayle trade goals

Ayoze own goal the difference

An 87th minute own goal doomed the hosts as Leicester City’s fine form continued with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray scored after Leicester had gone down 1-0, and Leicester is on 23 points after the win.

Joselu and Dwight Gayle scored for Newcastle, which is now just two points clear of the drop zone.

Matt Ritchie won a free kick in the first minute with a darting dribble, and the dangerous midfielder lorded over a chance from the right. Ben Chilwell headed it out for a corner, and Ritchie’s offer from the right was cleared by Leicester.

Dwight Gayle led Newcastle in front with a well-timed run down the left complete with a cutback for Joselu. The Spaniard didn’t have much to do but finish: 1-0.

Wilfried Ndidi and Demarai Gray both speculated in the first 20 minutes, but neither found the Newcastle frame.

Mahrez scored a fantastic goal to make it 1-1 in the 20th minute, walking past Isaac Hayden and ripping a left-footed effort beyond Darlow’s grasp.

Jamie Vardy believed he’d done enough to win a penalty from DeAndre Yedlin, but Neil Swarbrick was unmoved by the 28th minute plea.

Leicester controlled the the match until a horrific giveaway allowed Jacob Murphy a chance from the catbird seat. Kasper Schmeichel poked the ball out for a corner, and Leicester dealt with the set piece.

4 – Joselu's 4th minute goal was Newcastle's fastest in a Premier League game since Loic Remy in November 2013 (2nd minute v Norwich). Alert. pic.twitter.com/hEFrxOOl5z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 9, 2017

Joselu headed a corner kick wide of the frame in the 52nd minute as Newcastle looked to retake control.

It was Leicester who’d next seize the lead, as Gray ripped a shot off Florian Lejeune‘s rear end and into the upper 90. 2-1 visitors, 60’.

Darlow stopped Mahrez’s 66th minute bid to expand Leicester’s lead.

Gayle made it 2-2 after a ping-ponging corner fell for him at the right. The 23-goal Championship man saw his right-footed rip deflect past Schmeichel.

The scorer nearly sent SJP into bedlam when he dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 78th.

Substitute attacker Ayoze Perez put the ball in his own goal in a bid to break up a 4v2 from Leicester.

