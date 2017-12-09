Tottenham 5-1 Stoke: Spurs rip Potters apart

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Kane scores twice

Stoke have conceded 18 goals in last 6 away games

Tottenham up to fifth

Tottenham battered Stoke City 5-1 at Wembley on Saturday with Harry Kane scoring twice, plus Heung-Min Son and Christian Eriksen getting in on the act after Ryan Shawcross had scored an own goal early on.

Shawcross grabbed a consolation late in the game but Spurs were worthy winners after dominating from start to finish.

The win pushes Mauricio Pochettino‘s men into fifth place on 28 points, while Stoke drop to 15th place on 16 points and are just three points above the drop zone.

It was a quite start at Wembley with Spurs having a few half chances but it took them a while to get going.

Midway through the first half the opening goal arrived and it came in fortuitous fashion.

Heung-min Son raced free down the left and his low cross first hit Kurt Zouma and then rebounded off Shawcross and past a helpless Jack Butland to give Spurs a 1-0 lead.

Before half time Son launched a counter and went close but Butland saved and then Christian Eriksen went close from a free kick but Butland pushed the effort away. Kane then missed a big chance as Son set him free and the Englishman beat Butland but slid his shot well wide of the post.

In the second half Son got the goal his performance deserved as the South Korean latched onto a fine through ball from Dele Alli and smashed past Butland to put Tottenham 2-0 up.

Kane joined in on the fun soon after as Ben Davies whipped in a lovely cross to the back post and Kane’s towering header put Spurs 3-0 up.

Hugo Lloris saved well down low from Xherdan Shaqiri from close range and then Spurs went up the other end and scored again.

Kane finished from the edge of the box after the ball failed to reach Son and Spurs’ top scorer swept home. 4-0.

Son was again the architect of a ruthless Spurs counter late on as his run tore Stoke apart and he then played it to Eriksen who made it 5-0.

Shawcross nodded home a late consolation for Stoke as Lloris made a mess of a corner but Tottenham ran out comfortable winners.

