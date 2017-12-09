VIDEO: How will Pogba’s absence impact Man United?

Paul Pogba is out of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.
Manchester United host Premier League leaders, and bitter rivals, Manchester City (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) without their star central midfielder who was sent off against Arsenal last time out and will be out for the next three domestic games.
Pogba makes United a completely different proposition and his absence in midfield will be key for the second-place Red Devils.
In the video above we look at the Opta stats which show how much of a loss Pogba is for United.