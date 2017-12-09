VIDEO: How will Pogba’s absence impact Man United?

Arnautovic’s early goal seals West Ham’s first win in 9

Chelsea’s first defeat in eight games

Blues could fall 14 points behind PL leaders Man City

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday at the London Stadium as David Moyes secured his first win as Hammers boss in impressive fashion.

Marko Arnautovic scored a fine goal early on as West Ham started brightly and Chelsea never got going against their bitter London rivals.

The win sees West Ham move up to 18th place on 13 points, while Chelsea stay in third but lost more ground on the two Manchester clubs above them in the table.

West Ham came flying out of the traps and were rewarded with an early goal.

Arnautovic played a fine one-two with Manuel Lanzini and the Austrian curled home calmly to put the Hammers 1-0 up with his first PL goal for the Hammers. Cue pandemonium at the London Stadium as Arnautovic was shown a yellow card for jumping in with the fans to celebrate his strike.

Chelsea improved as Alvaro Morata went down in the box but no penalty was give, while Hazard flashed an effort across goal and wide of the far post and Marcos Alonso was booked after clattering into Adrian.

Adrian then saved well from N'Golo Kante and Davide Zappacosta in quick succession with West Ham pinned back for most of the first half and Alvaro Morata prodded over.

Pedro came on at half time for the disappointing Tiemoue Bakayoko with Conte adding an extra attacking impetus to try and get back into the game.

Arnautovic then tried to skip by Andreas Christensen who looked to handle the ball in the box but referee Anthony Taylor waved away penalty calls.

Zappacosta whipped in a shot to far post which Cesc Fabregas almost got on the end of as Chelsea pushed late on for an equalizer.

The Hammers held on valiantly as Morata drilled an effort wide and Hazard sent another shot over the bar late on, but Moyes celebrated at the final whistle as West Ham’s new manager is off and running with yet another win against a reigning PL champion.

