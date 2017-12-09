More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Watch Live: Five Premier League games at 10am ET

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Leave a comment

Five Premier League games are coming your way at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday and you can watch them all live online.

[ STREAM: Every PL game live here ]

Crystal Palace host Bournemouth, Tottenham welcome Stoke to Wembley, Huddersfield and Brighton clash, while Burnley host Watford and Swansea welcome West Brom to the Liberty.

[ MORE: Sign up for NBC Sports Gold ] 

You can access additional games by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold which also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

[ STREAM: “Goal Rush” here ]

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year’s Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window. More info is available here.

The schedule for all five games at 10 a.m. ET is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

10 a.m. ET: Tottenham vs. Stoke City – NBCSN [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Burnley vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM
10 a.m. ET: Huddersfield vs. Brighton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
10 a.m. ET: Swansea City vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold  [STREAM]

West Ham 1-0 Chelsea: Moyes delivers huge win

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 9:29 AM EST
Leave a comment
  • Arnautovic’s early goal seals West Ham’s first win in 9
  • Chelsea’s first defeat in eight games
  • Blues could fall 14 points behind PL leaders Man City

West Ham beat Chelsea 1-0 on Saturday at the London Stadium as David Moyes secured his first win as Hammers boss in impressive fashion.

Marko Arnautovic scored a fine goal early on as West Ham started brightly and Chelsea never got going against their bitter London rivals.

The win sees West Ham move up to 18th place on 13 points, while Chelsea stay in third but lost more ground on the two Manchester clubs above them in the table.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

West Ham came flying out of the traps and were rewarded with an early goal.

Arnautovic played a fine one-two with Manuel Lanzini and the Austrian curled home calmly to put the Hammers 1-0 up with his first PL goal for the Hammers. Cue pandemonium at the London Stadium as Arnautovic was shown a yellow card for jumping in with the fans to celebrate his strike.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Chelsea improved as Alvaro Morata went down in the box but no penalty was give, while Hazard flashed an effort across goal and wide of the far post and Marcos Alonso was booked after clattering into Adrian.

Adrian then saved well from N'Golo Kante and Davide Zappacosta in quick succession with West Ham pinned back for most of the first half and Alvaro Morata prodded over.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

Pedro came on at half time for the disappointing Tiemoue Bakayoko with Conte adding an extra attacking impetus to try and get back into the game.

Arnautovic then tried to skip by Andreas Christensen who looked to handle the ball in the box but referee Anthony Taylor waved away penalty calls.

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Zappacosta whipped in a shot to far post which Cesc Fabregas almost got on the end of as Chelsea pushed late on for an equalizer.

The Hammers held on valiantly as Morata drilled an effort wide and Hazard sent another shot over the bar late on, but Moyes celebrated at the final whistle as West Ham’s new manager is off and running with yet another win against a reigning PL champion.

VIDEO: How will Pogba’s absence impact Man United?

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 9:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

Paul Pogba is out of the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United host Premier League leaders, and bitter rivals, Manchester City (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) without their star central midfielder who was sent off against Arsenal last time out and will be out for the next three domestic games.

Pogba makes United a completely different proposition and his absence in midfield will be key for the second-place Red Devils.

In the video above we look at the Opta stats which show how much of a loss Pogba is for United.

Watch Live: West Ham v. Chelsea

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 7:12 AM EST
Leave a comment

West Ham United host Chelsea at the London Stadium (Watch live, 7:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com) in a huge London derby on Saturday.

WATCH LIVE ONLINE, HERE

Chelsea will look to continue their charge towards the top of the table with Antonio Conte‘s boys in third place after a strong run of 6 wins from their last seven games.

West Ham haven’t won in their last eight outings in the PL and manager David Moyes is already feeling the pressure, just a few weeks into his new gig.

In team news West Ham keep Adrian in goal ahead of Joe Hart, while Mark Noble returns in midfield.

Chelsea start with Eden Hazard off Alvaro Morata up top with Davide Zappacosta at right wing back and the trio of Cesc Fabregas, Tiemoue Bakayoko and N'Golo Kante in central midfield.

LINEUPS

West Ham: Adrian, Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Masuaku, Lanzini, Arnautovic, Antonio. Subs: Hart, Rice, Fernandes, Sakho, Ayew, Chicharito, Carroll

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Cahill, Christensen; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Bakayoko, Alonso; Hazard, Morata. Subs: Caballero, Rudiger, Ampadu, Moses, Willian, Pedro, Batshuayi

Stanford reaches third straight NCAA title match, will face Indiana

Twitter/@StanfordMSoccer
By Matt ReedDec 8, 2017, 11:14 PM EST
Leave a comment

Only one team has ever won three or more consecutive NCAA men’s soccer titles, and another side has moved one step closer to equalling that feat.

The Stanford Cardinal reached its third straight NCAA final on Friday night, after earning a 2-0 victory against the Akron Zips.

[ MORE: Don Garber talks #SaveTheCrew and more ]

Stanford has won the last two NCAA titles, but has a chance this weekend to become the second team to ever win three straight crowns (1991-94 Virginia Cavaliers).

The Pac-12 side scored on both sides of halftime on Friday, with Foster Langsdorf nabbing the opening tally after brilliantly executing a diving header past Zips goalkeeper Ben Lundt.

Meanwhile, Sam Werner doubled the advantage for the Cardinal, and ensured their place in the championship match, after brilliantly striking a left-footed shot from near the left end line with 11 minutes remaining in regulation.

In Friday’s other national semifinal, the Indiana Hoosiers topped the North Carolina Tar Heels, 1-0, behind Andrew Gutman’s second-half finish.

The Tar Heels fell asleep defending a corner kick early in the second stanza, allowing Gutman to sneak into the back post and bury his close-range opportunity.

Hoosiers goalkeeper Trey Muse performed admirably in net, picking up his NCAA record-tying 18th shutout this season.

Indiana will be going for its ninth NCAA soccer title in school history when they take on the Cardinal on Sunday afternoon at Talen Energy Stadium, while a win would be Stanford’s third-ever triumph.