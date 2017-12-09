WATCH LIVE: Newcastle United vs. Leicester City

When it snows in England, plenty of people freak out.

The British Isles is, of course, used to plenty of rain but not snow, and a band of cold weather could cause havoc ahead of both the Merseyside and Manchester derbies on Sunday.

Snow and freezing conditions are forecast throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning across most of the UK, but particularly in the North West of England where both Liverpool and Manchester are located.

Right now, both Liverpool v. Everton and Manchester United v. Manchester City will go ahead as planned.

Let it snow! Kick-off almost here at Turf Moor and then things will warm up! pic.twitter.com/rZSftW5L9X — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 9, 2017

Snow has already fallen in the north west of England on Saturday with Burnley’s win against Watford painting a wonderfully wintry picture at Turf Moor.

The pitches at both Anfield and Old Trafford will likely be fine with undersoil heating making them playable even in freezing conditions, but the main concern for both clubs will be fans getting to the stadium as infrastructure in England is not used to dealing with snow. Plenty of journeys will be longer than expected and there will be plenty of challenges along the way for fans getting to Anfield and Old Trafford.

Liverpool released the following statement ahead of their clash with Everton:

“Due to the inclement weather forecast on Sunday, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield and encourage fans to plan their journey in advance.”

For some parts it will #snow for most of the day! Will you be making a #snowman? ☃️ pic.twitter.com/4lnD00aGvp — Met Office (@metoffice) December 9, 2017

Seeing two massive local derbies in snowy conditions would be pretty awesome to kick off the festive period, but there’s always a risk that one, or both, of the games could be postponed due to the inclement weather.

Watch this space.

