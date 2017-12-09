PRO SOCCER TALKPST Select Team
More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

WATCH: More Mahrez wizardry draws Leicester level at Newcastle

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 1:12 PM EST
Leave a comment

It’s 1-1 at St. James’ Park after Riyad Mahrez found a brilliant equalizer for visiting Leicester City on Sunday.

The Algerian wizard continues to hearken back to his World XI form of two seasons ago, this time finding an alarming amount of space.

WATCH NUFC-LCFC LIVE, ONLINE, HERE

Once free of Isaac Hayden, Mahrez lashed a spinning effort around Karl Darlow to even the score up North.

Newcastle United had taken an early lead through Joselu‘s harvest of a great run and cutback from Dwight Gayle.

Newcastle United 2-3 Leicester City: An own goal divides them

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 2:22 PM EST
Leave a comment
  • Joselu scores early
  • Mahrez levels, 20′
  • WATCH: First two goals
  • Gray, Gayle trade goals
  • Ayoze own goal the difference

An 87th minute own goal doomed the hosts as Leicester City’s fine form continued with a 3-2 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Riyad Mahrez and Demarai Gray scored after Leicester had gone down 1-0, and Leicester is on 23 points after the win.

Joselu and Dwight Gayle scored for Newcastle, which is now just two points clear of the drop zone.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

Matt Ritchie won a free kick in the first minute with a darting dribble, and the dangerous midfielder lorded over a chance from the right. Ben Chilwell headed it out for a corner, and Ritchie’s offer from the right was cleared by Leicester.

Dwight Gayle led Newcastle in front with a well-timed run down the left complete with a cutback for Joselu. The Spaniard didn’t have much to do but finish: 1-0.

Wilfried Ndidi and Demarai Gray both speculated in the first 20 minutes, but neither found the Newcastle frame.

Mahrez scored a fantastic goal to make it 1-1 in the 20th minute, walking past Isaac Hayden and ripping a left-footed effort beyond Darlow’s grasp.

Jamie Vardy believed he’d done enough to win a penalty from DeAndre Yedlin, but Neil Swarbrick was unmoved by the 28th minute plea.

Leicester controlled the the match until a horrific giveaway allowed Jacob Murphy a chance from the catbird seat. Kasper Schmeichel poked the ball out for a corner, and Leicester dealt with the set piece.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

Joselu headed a corner kick wide of the frame in the 52nd minute as Newcastle looked to retake control.

It was Leicester who’d next seize the lead, as Gray ripped a shot off Florian Lejeune‘s rear end and into the upper 90. 2-1 visitors, 60’.

Darlow stopped Mahrez’s 66th minute bid to expand Leicester’s lead.

Gayle made it 2-2 after a ping-ponging corner fell for him at the right. The 23-goal Championship man saw his right-footed rip deflect past Schmeichel.

The scorer nearly sent SJP into bedlam when he dragged a shot just wide of the far post in the 78th.

Substitute attacker Ayoze Perez put the ball in his own goal in a bid to break up a 4v2 from Leicester.

Snow expected for Merseyside, Manchester derbies

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 12:52 PM EST
Leave a comment

Plenty of the U.S. is coping admirably with winter weather right now but when it snows in England, plenty of people freak out a little bit.

[ VIDEO: Can United cope without Pogba?

The British Isles is, of course, used to plenty of rain but not snow, and a band of cold weather could cause havoc ahead of both the Merseyside and Manchester derbies on Sunday.

Snow and freezing conditions are forecast throughout Saturday evening and Sunday morning across most of the UK, but particularly in the North West of England where both Liverpool and Manchester are located.

Right now, both Liverpool v. Everton and Manchester United v. Manchester City will go ahead as planned.

Snow has already fallen in the north west of England on Saturday with Burnley’s win against Watford painting a wonderfully wintry picture at Turf Moor.

The pitches at both Anfield and Old Trafford will likely be fine with undersoil heating making them playable even in freezing conditions, but the main concern for both clubs will be fans getting to the stadiums as infrastructure in England is not used to dealing with snow.

Plenty of journeys will be longer than expected and there will be plenty of challenges along the way for fans getting to Anfield and Old Trafford.

Liverpool released the following statement ahead of their clash with Everton:

“Due to the inclement weather forecast on Sunday, Liverpool FC would like to remind supporters to take extra care when travelling to Anfield and encourage fans to plan their journey in advance.”

Seeing two massive local derbies in snowy conditions would be pretty awesome to kick off the festive period, but there’s always a risk that one, or both, of the games could be postponed due to the inclement weather.
Watch this space.

Hodgson furious with Benteke’s commandeered, missed PK (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 9, 2017, 12:42 PM EST
1 Comment

Crystal Palace’s impressive run from zero points to an actual relegation scrap would be within goal differential of safety were it not for Christian Benteke.

The ice-cold Belgian striker took a stoppage time penalty out of the hands of Luka Milivojevic, who had converted one earlier in the match, and promptly saw his attempt saved by Asmir Begovic.

[ RECAP: Palace 2-2 Bournemouth ]

That left the match at a 2-2 standstill, and Palace manager Roy Hodgson was less than impressed with the way it was handled by his players.

“It was a unilateral decision and no one on our team was able to wrestle the ball away from him,” Hodgson said. “We the management decide who the penalty takers are. We don’t really expect players during the course of the game to change those decisions

“Had it been a training session we could’ve done something about it. … We tried to shout out instructions, they obviously didn’t get as far as the penalty spot.”

Benteke has yet to score in 10 matches this season, something that will not aid the reaction to his decision. But striker starved Palace may not have an alternative, at least for a few more weeks.

Harry Kane: Tottenham “on fire” after big win v. Stoke

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 9, 2017, 12:21 PM EST
Leave a comment

Harry Kane got back on track on Saturday as he scored twice in Tottenham’s emphatic 5-1 home win against Stoke City.

Kane took his tally to 19 for the season for Spurs in all competitions and the Englishman also missed a glorious chance in the first half which would’ve seen him score his seventh Tottenham hat trick of 2017.

Still, not a bad afternoons work…

Speaking to the BBC after the game, Kane revealed that Spurs are flying high ahead of a busy festive season which sees them host Brighton on Wednesday and then head to Manchester City.

“That was what we needed, we had to get the first goal, we did that and that was it, we were on fire from there,” Kane said. “It’s strange, over the last couple of years we struggled against Stoke, but coming off a few bad results we were always going to be up for it. Son was very good. He got the first goal and it was a great finish for the second, that set us on our way and got everyone firing. We look forward to the busy period now.”

Although Kane said Spurs have struggled against Stoke the past few years, he may have forgot they’ve now won by a four-goal margin on each of their last four games against the Potters.

He got it spot on about Heung-Min Son. With the South Korean having a cross deflected in off Ryan Shawcross for Spurs’ first goal, he then scored the second and set up Christian Eriksen for Tottenham’s fifth.

All of Spurs’ attacking weapons were red-hot on Saturday but this time next week they have a much tougher test: league leaders Man City away with Tottenham 15 points behind City.

A five-goal haul and a dominant win will do Tottenham’s confidence the world of good heading into a massive week, especially after they went four games without a win in the Premier League.

Tottenham’s title hopes haven’t exactly been reignited but Mauricio Pochettino‘s men proved that they won’t just be settling for a top four finish this season.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP