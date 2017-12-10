More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Kamara, Zimmerman move in half-day MLS trade window

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 12:48 PM EST
One of the quirks of Major League Soccer is on full display Sunday.

Hours after Toronto FC won its first MLS Cup, the league saw its half-day trade window unleash a variety of deals on the league.

Kei Kamara leaving New England is going to steal the headlines, but LAFC may have made the top move of the day.

The first-year club reportedly sent $500,000 in combined GAM and TAM plus the top spot in the allocation order to FC Dallas for center back Walker Zimmerman. The 24-year-old big back will be a horse for Bob Bradley in California.

Kamara has been sent to Vancouver as a Designated Player in exchange for the ‘Caps’ “2019 natural first round SuperDraft pick and a conditional 2020 second round SuperDraft selection.”

Sporting KC shook things up as well, collecting Kenwyne Jones — who’s announced his retirement — Alexander Tambakis, and a fourth round pick from Atlanta United for Tyler Pasher, Kevin Oliveira, and a second round pick.

Oh, and this:

New York City FC has acquired $75,000 of General Allocation Money and a 2018 international slot in exchange for French back Frederic Brillant, who has signed a two-year deal with DC United. DC also acquired an attacking piece in the negotiating rights to Jamaican winger Darren Mattocks from Portland for an international roster spot.

Minnesota coach Adrian Heath has acquired his son, Harrison Heath, from Orlando City for a fourth-round draft pick. Heath will count as a Homegrown Player for the Loons.

Three things we learned from the Manchester Derby

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 10, 2017, 1:29 PM EST
MANCHESTER — The Manchester Derby delivered drama in wintry conditions and it also underlined that this is Manchester City’s Premier League title to lose.

City beat United 2-1 at Old Trafford at a snowy Old Trafford on Sunday, with Pep Guardiola‘s men setting a new Premier League record for the most consecutive wins in a single season with 14 victories on the spin.

Guardiola leads Mourinho all-time with eight wins, seven draws and just four defeats from their 19 encounters, as United suffered their first defeat at home in 41 games in all competitions.

This was the first time they’d lost at home in the Premier League in 24 games, since they lost to Man City last September.

Here’s what we learned from an intense encounter in the Manchester Derby.

CONTRASTING STYLES CLEARER THAN EVER

“Park the bus, park the bus Man United! Playing football the United way!” sang the Manchester City fans from the away end at Old Trafford.

United did just that with two holding midfielders and long balls up to Romelu Lukaku, while City turned on the style and dominated possession and the tempo of the game.

United will point to Paul Pogba‘s absence as the main reason for their midfield failing to stake any claim whatsoever on the game, but the gulf in class between the teams during the run of play was incredibly vast. Just as we expected.

The 3-1 win at Arsenal last weekend somewhat papered over the cracks for United who lacked the dynamism in the final third they showed last Saturday, with Lukaku isolated without Pogba’s supporting runs.

As for City, their juggernaut continues. Guardiola’s men are the champions elect with a record 14 Premier League wins on the spin and they show no signs of slowing down.

To add to their imperious form they’re taking the league by storm with style as “ole’s” rang out from the away end on multiple occasions. In the end, City eased by United in what is likely to be their toughest test of the season.

CENTER BACK STILL AN ISSUE FOR CITY

John Stones‘ star is rising further as he sits on the sidelines. The Man City and England center back pulled his hamstring in the victory at Leicester City last month and in his absence Nicolas Otamendi has stepped in admirably with Vincent Kompany also back full fit.

That said, Otamendi and Kompany had played against Huddersfield, Southampton, West Ham and Shakhtar Donetsk with City conceding in each of their last five games and Eliaquim Mangala also looking off the pace as he stepped in.

On Sunday a mistake from Otamendi — he was caught out of position on a long ball from Marcos Rojo and couldn’t head clear — led to Fabian Delph mis-controlling and Rashford making it 1-1 right on half time. Kompany came off at half time with Fernandinho slotting into central defense, and then Mangala came on after City went 2-1 up.

Otamendi made amends for his first half mistake with an acrobatic finish to put City 2-1 up, but it’s at the other end where City will see their biggest challenges in continuing their incredible winning run.

It’s hard to pick holes in a team which is 11 points clear atop the table but Guardiola must know he’s at least one center back away from having a truly great team. He has one in Stones, for sure, and may need to acquire another one in January if they’re going to sweep all before them not only in England but in Europe too.

LOW-POINT FOR LUKAKU

Romelu Lukaku had an absolute shocker in Manchester United’s biggest game of the season and Zlatan Ibrahimovic‘s shadow is looking larger than ever over the Belgian striker.

Lukaku was largely at fault for both of City’s goals as the ball hit him from a corner for the first and David Silva hooked home, then he made an absolute mess of a routine clearance which led to Otamendi scoring.

He looked short of confidence when he was set free in attack and although he had no support, the $100 million man was well off the pace and didn’t try to drop deep to get into the game. Lukaku has scored just twice in his last 13 appearances for United and just once in his last eight outings in the Premier League.

Twice in the second half he was set free but he hammered the ball over on the first break and then dribbled into a defender his second break. On both occasions moan and groans were loud from the home fans at Old Trafford and to put the icing on the cake he was denied an equalizer late on from inside the six-yard box as Ederson saved superbly when Lukaku should’ve scored.

Zlatan, who came on to partner Lukaku late on against City, will now surely get a run in the team over the busy festive period. If the veteran striker delivers goals, how can Mourinho leave him out of the team? After a red-hot start to life at United, Lukaku has pretty much hit rock bottom.

Right now he’s not a threat in attack and he cost his team dear defensively.

To Man City go the spoils

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 1:26 PM EST
  • Rashford levels Silva opener by half
  • Otamendi pushes City in front
  • Ederson with amazing double stop

David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave Manchester City an 11-point table lead with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The win is City’s 14th straight league win to start a season, the longest run in Premier League history.

Marcus Rashford scored United’s goal, and the Red Devils finish the day three points ahead of third place Chelsea.

Kyle Walker took a fourth minute yellow for chopping down Ander Herrera.

Man City was on the front foot with expected possession, and both Herrera and Nemanja Matic were in early charge of upsetting the midfield apple cart.

Efforts continued in the City final third, but tame attempts didn’t trouble David De Gea. Gabriel Jesus thought he had something going just inside the 18, but no whistle was blown.

Countering was the play for United, who had a brief moment through the dribble of Anthony Martial moments before Vincent Kompany scythed down Herrera in the United half.

City would break through just before halftime, with David Silva keeping up his fine season by reaching high to chop a loose ball past De Gea. Jesse Lingard missed a header and lost Silva on the play.

Rashford answered in stoppage time, on the doorstep after Nicolas Otamendi’s skimmed header cascaded off Fabian Delph and onto the Mancunian’s foot.

That sent the match to the break at 1-1.

There were changes at the break:

City went ahead on a clunky clearance of a Kevin De Bruyne free kick, as Romelu Lukaku sent an effort off the back of a teammate and Otamendi chopped the ball out of the air to make it 2-1 just 10 minutes into the second half.

Guardiola removed Gabriel Jesus in favor of another center back, bringing Eliaquim Mangala into the fray to protect the lead.

A cagey game became more so after that, with United wasting a promising free kick won by Lukaku before De Gea made a fine save on De Bruyne.

A second Delph error allowed another chance to Rashford, and Ederson had to get low to deny the youngster’s attempt at a brace.

The corner kick saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic introduced, but Rashford was offside before a second ball could find the mixer.

Ederson made two sensational stops in the 85th minute, the first on Lukaku with his throat and the second  on Juan Mata with his chest. Wow.

De Gea made a tight stop on Bernardo Silva in the final minute of stoppage time.

Klopp turns on reporter in testy post-PK exchange

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 11:45 AM EST
Jurgen Klopp was raging after Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday at Anfield.

With who? Well, everyone on the other side of what was a dominant performance from his Reds.

Klopp was furious with a penalty given to Everton on a shove from Dejan Lovren.

[ RECAP: Liverpool 1-1 Everton ]

He was furious that Everton put 10 men behind the ball against their favored hosts.

Finally, the German was furious with a reporter who dared tell him the penalty might’ve been just that.

“I only want to speak to people with a little bit of understanding about football. I am sorry, I am wrong and you are right. Obviously I am not in the mood to answer questions.”

And with that, Klopp went full American football coach with the media.

Klopp rightly adjudged his side as the one geared toward winning the match over 90 minutes, though underachieving Everton was widely expected to take an underdog’s route toward a point.

But, man, does Klopp get ugly when he doesn’t have his way?

Liverpool 1-1 Everton: An absolute heist

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
  • Reds boast 79 percent possession
  • Liverpool holds 22-3 shot advantage
  • Salah stays hot with goal
  • Rooney converts PK equalizer

Wayne Rooney‘s was Everton’s hero in his first Merseyside Derby in a decade, as a shocking turn of events saw the dominated Toffees claim a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Mohamed Salah scored his 19th Liverpool goal in the first half, and Everton couldn’t find a chance for most of the match.

The draw moves Liverpool back into fourth with 30 points, while Everton moves 10th with 19.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rested Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to start the match.

The tackles and energy were rampant under cartoonish large snowflakes as Liverpool controlled the ball but met blue resistance at the back.

Yet how long could Everton be expected to hold out as the Reds passed the ball around the outside of the 18?

About 42 minutes and change. Mohamed Salah cut into the left of the box and curled another pretty ball — these may need to be trademarked soon — beyond a flying Jordan Pickford and inside the far post.

Everton didn’t have any answers for the Reds’ onslaught, though the goals would not continue for some time at Anfield.

Would a rare Everton set piece in the 73rd minute provide a shock equalizer to punish Liverpool for a lack of finish? Nope: A corner kick was punched away by Simon Mignolet.

The fortunes did change, though, when Dejan Lovren‘s shove of Dominic Calvert-Lewin was deemed enough for an Everton penalty by referee Craig Pawson.

Rooney would not miss, fittingly providing a shocking equalizer in his first Merseyside Derby since arriving home rom Manchester United.

Pickford made a fine save late as subs Coutinho and Firmino attempted to find a winner.

