Liverpool 1-1 Everton: An absolute heist

Reds boast 79 percent possession

Liverpool holds 22-3 shot advantage

Salah stays hot with goal

Rooney converts PK equalizer

Wayne Rooney‘s was Everton’s hero in his first Merseyside Derby in a decade, as a shocking turn of events saw the dominated Toffees claim a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored his 19th Liverpool goal in the first half, and Everton couldn’t find a chance for most of the match.

The draw moves Liverpool back into fourth with 30 points, while Everton moves 10th with 19.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rested Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to start the match.

The tackles and energy were rampant under cartoonish large snowflakes as Liverpool controlled the ball but met blue resistance at the back.

Yet how long could Everton be expected to hold out as the Reds passed the ball around the outside of the 18?

About 42 minutes and change. Mohamed Salah cut into the left of the box and curled another pretty ball — these may need to be trademarked soon — beyond a flying Jordan Pickford and inside the far post.

Everton didn’t have any answers for the Reds’ onslaught, though the goals would not continue for some time at Anfield.

Would a rare Everton set piece in the 73rd minute provide a shock equalizer to punish Liverpool for a lack of finish? Nope: A corner kick was punched away by Simon Mignolet.

The fortunes did change, though, when Dejan Lovren‘s shove of Dominic Calvert-Lewin was deemed enough for an Everton penalty by referee Craig Pawson.

Rooney would not miss, fittingly providing a shocking equalizer in his first Merseyside Derby since arriving home rom Manchester United.

Pickford made a fine save late as subs Coutinho and Firmino attempted to find a winner.

60 – Jordan Henderson completed 60 passes in the first half; six more than the whole Everton side put together. Controlled. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 10, 2017

