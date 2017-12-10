Rimando, Pontius among 40 MLS players eligible for free agency

Ahead of Tuesday’s Free Agency period, Major League Soccer released a list of 40 eligible players on Sunday.
Veterans over the age of 28 and who have played at least eight seasons in MLS qualified for the list, as well as players out-of-contract and those who didn’t have their options picked up.
MLS was busy earlier in the day on Sunday when several clubs announced blockbuster trades, including Kei Kamara’s move to Vancouver and expansion side Los Angeles FC’s addition of Walker Zimmerman.
A number of notable MLS veterans are included on the following list, such as Real Salt Lake goalkeeper Nick Rimando, Chris Pontius of the Philadelphia Union and New York Red Bulls defender Sal Zizzo.
NOTE: The MLS Expansion Draft will also take place on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET as LA FC has the opportunity to select up to five players ahead of its inaugural MLS season in 2018.
Below is the full list of candidates for this offseason’s free agents.
|Player
|Previous
Club
|Status
|Alexander, Eric
|HOU
|Out of Contract
|Alston, Kevin
|ORL
|Out of Contract
|Barrett, Chad
|RSL
|Option Decline
|Beasley, DaMarcus
|HOU
|Out of Contract
|Beitashour, Steven
|TOR
|Out of Contract
|Boswell, Bobby
|ATL
|Out of Contract
|Burling, Robert
|COL
|Out of Contract
|Carroll, Brian
|PHI
|Retired
|Clark, Ricardo
|HOU
|Option Decline
|DeLaGarza, AJ
|HOU
|Option Decline
|Deric, Tyler
|HOU
|Option Decline
|Duka, Dilly
|NY
|Option Decline
|Evans, Brad
|SEA
|Out of Contract
|Francis, Shaun
|MTL
|Option Decline
|Franklin, Sean
|DC
|Option Decline
|Gordon, Alan
|COL
|Option Decline
|Harrington, Michael
|CHI
|Option Decline
|Harris, Atiba
|DAL
|Option Decline
|Harvey, Jordan
|VAN
|Out of Contract
|Hernandez, Jason
|TOR
|Out of Contract
|Jacobson, Andrew
|VAN
|Out of Contract
|Knighton, Brad
|NE
|Out of Contract
|Kronberg, Eric
|MTL
|Out of Contract
|Larentowicz, Jeffrey
|ATL
|Option Decline
|Loyd, Zachary
|ATL
|Option Decline
|Moor, Andrew
|TOR
|Out of Contract
|Morales, Javier
|DAL
|Out of Contract
|Neagle, Lamar
|SEA
|Out of Contract
|Nyarko, Patrick
|DC
|Out of Contract
|Pontius, Chris
|PHI
|Out of Contract
|Reynish, Kyle
|ATL
|Out of Contract
|Rimando, Nick
|RSL
|Out of Contract
|Rogers, Robbie
|LA
|Retired
|Rolfe, Chris
|DC
|Retired
|Saunders, Joshua
|ORL
|Option Decline
|Schuler, Chris
|RSL
|Option Decline
|Seitz, Christopher
|DAL
|Out of Contract
|Wingert, Chris
|RSL
|Out of Contract
|Zemanski, Ben
|POR
|Out of Contract
|Zizzo, Sal
|NY
|Option Decline