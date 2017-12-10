To Man City go the spoils

- Rashford levels Silva opener by half
- Otamendi pushes City in front
- Ederson with amazing double stop
David Silva and Nicolas Otamendi gave Manchester City an 11-point table lead with a 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
The win is City’s 14th straight league win to start a season, the longest run in Premier League history.
Marcus Rashford scored United’s goal, and the Red Devils finish the day three points ahead of third place Chelsea.
Kyle Walker took a fourth minute yellow for chopping down Ander Herrera.
Man City was on the front foot with expected possession, and both Herrera and Nemanja Matic were in early charge of upsetting the midfield apple cart.
Efforts continued in the City final third, but tame attempts didn’t trouble David De Gea. Gabriel Jesus thought he had something going just inside the 18, but no whistle was blown.
Countering was the play for United, who had a brief moment through the dribble of Anthony Martial moments before Vincent Kompany scythed down Herrera in the United half.
City would break through just before halftime, with David Silva keeping up his fine season by reaching high to chop a loose ball past De Gea. Jesse Lingard missed a header and lost Silva on the play.
Rashford answered in stoppage time, on the doorstep after Nicolas Otamendi’s skimmed header cascaded off Fabian Delph and onto the Mancunian’s foot.
That sent the match to the break at 1-1.
There were changes at the break:
City went ahead on a clunky clearance of a Kevin De Bruyne free kick, as Romelu Lukaku sent an effort off the back of a teammate and Otamendi chopped the ball out of the air to make it 2-1 just 10 minutes into the second half.
Guardiola removed Gabriel Jesus in favor of another center back, bringing Eliaquim Mangala into the fray to protect the lead.
A cagey game became more so after that, with United wasting a promising free kick won by Lukaku before De Gea made a fine save on De Bruyne.
A second Delph error allowed another chance to Rashford, and Ederson had to get low to deny the youngster’s attempt at a brace.
The corner kick saw Zlatan Ibrahimovic introduced, but Rashford was offside before a second ball could find the mixer.
Ederson made two sensational stops in the 85th minute, the first on Lukaku with his throat and the second on Juan Mata with his chest. Wow.
De Gea made a tight stop on Bernardo Silva in the final minute of stoppage time.