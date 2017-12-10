More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Laurence Griffiths and Chris Brunskill / Getty Images

Watch Live: Liverpool vs. Everton

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 8:24 AM EST
The 229th Merseyside Derby features some interesting lineup selections from the bosses of Liverpool and Everton (Watch live at 9:15 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

Anfield is the scene for Jurgen Klopp‘s choice of Dominic Solanke up top, Ragnar Klavan in the back, and both Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho on the bench.

As for Everton, it’ll be Cuco Martina, Jonjoe Kenny, and Mason Holgate in a speedy back line with bed rock Ashley Williams. Michael Keane and Phil Jagielka both take seats on the bench.

LINEUPS

Liverpool: Mignolet, Gomez, Klavan, Lovren, Robertson, Milner, Henderson, Mane, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Salah, Solanke. Subs: Karius, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Coutinho, Can, Ings, Alexander-Arnold.

Everton: Pickford, Kenny, Martina, Holgate, Williams, Gana Gueye, Davies, Calvert-Lewin, Rooney, Sigurdsson, Niasse. Subs: Robles, Schneiderlin, Keane, Jagielka, Lennon, Vlasic, Lookman.

Giroud goal grabs point for Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 9:02 AM EST
  • Austin produces three early chances, scores one
  • Arsenal with 67 percent possession
  • Giroud nods home equalizer

Southampton’s big striker Charlie Austin saw his early goal canceled out by Arsenal counterpart Olivier Giroud, as the Saints and Gunners split the spoils 1-1 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The point boosts Arsenal fifth with 29, while Southampton is 10th with 18.

Austin put Saints ahead in the third minute, driving his run forward to meet Dusan Tadic‘s chopped pass.

And he almost had a two on the scoreboard when Petr Cech made a sprawling stop on a similar enough low drive.

Arsenal had the better of the next 20 minutes, but the hosts came storming back just before the half hour mark. The intent and possession was there, but the touches sloppy in the box. It remained 1-0.

Fraser Forster came across his body to stop a low Aaron Ramsey drive in the 32nd minute.

Arsenal certainly produced its fair share of early shots, but it was Oriol Romeu who came close to an audacious second Southampton goal in the 62nd minute.

Ryan Bertrand came close to giving Saints a 2-0 lead when he dinked a ball over Cech only to see it meander wide of the far post.

Forster stopped an Alexis Sanchez free kick as the match hit the 85th minute.

Giroud got the job done in the 88th, coming off the bench to nod past Forster when Maya Yoshida mistimed his header.

Don’t gloss over Toronto FC’s richly deserved crown

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 8:49 AM EST
The embarrassment of riches that is 2017 treble winning Toronto FC is a richly-deserved experience for the Ontario faithful.

That may seem a bit farfetched for a supporter base with just 11 seasons of league play under its belt, but in many ways the Reds crammed about 50 years of misery into their first decade.

Allow me this personal indulgence as a regional microcosm of TFC trials.

[ MORE: Recap | Bradley’s rewarded obsession ]

The year is 2008, and friends north of the border have need of partners in their two-year-old habit of TFC season tickets. Given a love of the game and a less than two hour drive from Buffalo to BMO Field, we leap at the chance.

The Reds had won seven games in their inaugural campaign, but had signed Pescadito and hired ex-Leeds and Newcastle assistant John Carver (We didn’t know then what we know now). And it all looked great when Rohan Ricketts scored a brace on June 14, moving the team to 6W-4L-2T.

They won one of the next 14 league games. Toronto committed a similar grievance the following season — Two wins from 11 after a 7W-6L-4T start — compounding it by failing to score over 180 minutes of CONCACAF Champions League play against the Puerto Rico Islanders. Following a scoreless friendly against River Plate, we bid TFC the best and saddled up with a nascent club closer to home.

More misery followed for Toronto supporters, and little soothed the frayed nerves of the faithful enough Red Patch Boys. Little swings, like the signing of Mista, missed. The drafting woes were almost comical, selecting consecutive players the picks before Sporting KC took Roger Espinoza. The next year? O’Brian White when three of the next four picks were Rodney Wallace, Chris Pontius, and Matt Besler. 2010 and 2011? First round picks traded for Adrian Serioux and Nathan Sturgis.

This is a long way of describing why embattled American fans may not quite understand what Michael Bradley and Company have done up in Toronto, and why Canadian fans adore their bald-domed metronome. Even forgetting for a second that Bradley was a 90-minute force on Saturday.

Bezbatchenko(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Yes, Toronto spends money. This is nothing new, though, having names like Torsten Frings and Danny Koevermans through the door in years past. But it’s how they spend money now under general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

And for every discussion on how Bradley and Jozy Altidore may be better for country had they stayed overseas, or how Sebastian Giovinco somehow wound up in Toronto, there’s a solid acquisition like Justin Morrow or draft pick Alex Bono. There are savvy signings Drew Moor and Steven Beitashour, and the mining of MVP candidate Victor Vazquez from Club Brugge via Cruz Azul.

Jonathan Osorio developed in house.

Eriq Zavaleta for a second round pick.

Marky Delgado off the Chivas USA scrap heap.

Chris Mavinga from no more than 20 league matches anywhere in the world in recent history.

This is, without a doubt, the best team in Major League Soccer history. MLS is by far as good as its ever been, and Toronto FC took that class and dominated it. Say what you will about where the league stands internationally, but TFC didn’t just beat the teams on its docket; It largely crushed them.

We can only hope it sticks together through a CONCACAF Champions League season, and maybe gives MLS its best chance at a Club World Cup.

But for now, appreciate that Toronto’s ambitious project finally executed the plan its supporters deserved. On a cold night and its third time of asking — the first time TFC wasn’t even in the match — an MLS Cup was won by the boys in red at BMO. And the entire crew deserved it.

Reeling Dortmund makes managerial change

Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 7:22 AM EST
There’s often an American angle to our posts, and there may be no bigger one than this: Christian Pulisic now has a new manager, potentially altering the mindset of the most important player in U.S. Soccer.

Struggling Borussia Dortmund lost at Werder Bremen on Sunday, the final straw for Peter Bosz at the Westfalenstadion. The 54-year-old Dutchman’s stint ends at 24 matches overall and a 6W-4D-5L record in the Bundesliga.

[ MORE: Toronto FC wins MLS Cup ]

BVB dropped out of the UEFA Champions League in a perceived group of death with Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid, and now sits 13 points behind Bayern Munich in Bundesliga play (five out of second).

The initial release was straightforward enough:

Borussia Dortmund have today ended their cooperation with head coach Peter Bosz and appointed Peter Stöger as his successor. Hans Joachim Watzke, the Chief Executive Officer, cited the club’s current sporting plight as the reason behind the decision.

Stoger led Koln from 2.Bundesliga to the UEFA Champions League between 2013 and this season, fired last week after a horrible run. Koln bombed out of the UEFA Europa League and has yet to win in 14 league matches, but the 3-point season is not seen as indicative of Stoger’s class.

