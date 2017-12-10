WATCH LIVE: The 175th Manchester Derby

More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 10:33 AM EST
Here goes nothing almost everything, as Paul Pogba-less Manchester United hosts Premier League leaders Manchester City at Old Trafford on Sunday (Watch live at 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

It’s the business end of Double Derby Day on NBCSN, with the Red Devils hopeful of handing City its first loss of the Premier League season.

Sergio Aguero is on the bench for City in this 175th Manchester Derby, with Gabriel Jesus leading the line.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata are United’s best chance makers on the bench, with Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard, and Marcus Rashford poised to attack City.

LINEUPS

Manchester United: De Gea, Valencia, Smalling, Rojo, Young, Matic, Herrera, Rashford, Lingard, Martial, Lukaku. Subs: Romero, Lindelof, Jones, Shaw, McTominay, Mata, Ibrahimovic.

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Kompany (c), Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Sane, Jesus. Subs: Bravo, Zinchenko, Gundogan, Bernardo, Mangala, Danilo, Aguero.

Liverpool 1-1 Everton: An absolute heist

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 11:06 AM EST
  • Reds boast 79 percent possession
  • Liverpool holds 22-3 shot advantage
  • Salah stays hot with goal
  • Rooney converts PK equalizer

Wayne Rooney‘s was Everton’s hero in his first Merseyside Derby in a decade, as a shocking turn of events saw the dominated Toffees claim a 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah scored his 19th Liverpool goal in the first half, and Everton couldn’t find a chance for most of the match.

The draw moves Liverpool back into fourth with 30 points, while Everton moves 10th with 19.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp rested Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino to start the match.

The tackles and energy were rampant under cartoonish large snowflakes as Liverpool controlled the ball but met blue resistance at the back.

Yet how long could Everton be expected to hold out as the Reds passed the ball around the outside of the 18?

About 42 minutes and change. Mohamed Salah cut into the left of the box and curled another pretty ball — these may need to be trademarked soon — beyond a flying Jordan Pickford and inside the far post.

Everton didn’t have any answers for the Reds’ onslaught, though the goals would not continue for some time at Anfield.

Would a rare Everton set piece in the 73rd minute provide a shock equalizer to punish Liverpool for a lack of finish? Nope: A corner kick was punched away by Simon Mignolet.

The fortunes did change, though, when Dejan Lovren‘s shove of Dominic Calvert-Lewin was deemed enough for an Everton penalty by referee Craig Pawson.

Rooney would not miss, fittingly providing a shocking equalizer in his first Merseyside Derby since arriving home rom Manchester United.

Pickford made a fine save late as subs Coutinho and Firmino attempted to find a winner.

Wenger calls on refs to address time wasting

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 9:40 AM EST
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was happy Olivier Giroud earned his men a point off the bench, but that’s about it.

Wenger lamented his side’s opening stages, which saw Charlie Austin put Southampton ahead inside of five minutes.

And after saying his club “paid a heavy price for a slow start,” Wenger turned his attention to Southampton’s tactics. From the BBC:

“Time wasting is a problem in England and referees have not found the solution yet.

“The answer is the authority of the referees and to put it in the head of the players to respect the game and play. It’s become a real problem in the last two seasons.

Certainly time wasting isn’t the prime reason Arsenal didn’t take all three points at St. Mary’s, but Wenger is one of several big names bosses angered by the lack of time policing in the sport. It’s a talking point, but perhaps better suited for later in the week.

Giroud goal grabs point for Arsenal

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 9:02 AM EST
  • Austin produces three early chances, scores one
  • Arsenal with 67 percent possession
  • Giroud nods home equalizer

Southampton’s big striker Charlie Austin saw his early goal canceled out by Arsenal counterpart Olivier Giroud, as the Saints and Gunners split the spoils 1-1 at St. Mary’s on Sunday.

The point boosts Arsenal fifth with 29, while Southampton is 10th with 18.

Austin put Saints ahead in the third minute, driving his run forward to meet Dusan Tadic‘s chopped pass.

And he almost had a two on the scoreboard when Petr Cech made a sprawling stop on a similar enough low drive.

Arsenal had the better of the next 20 minutes, but the hosts came storming back just before the half hour mark. The intent and possession was there, but the touches sloppy in the box. It remained 1-0.

Fraser Forster came across his body to stop a low Aaron Ramsey drive in the 32nd minute.

Arsenal certainly produced its fair share of early shots, but it was Oriol Romeu who came close to an audacious second Southampton goal in the 62nd minute.

Ryan Bertrand came close to giving Saints a 2-0 lead when he dinked a ball over Cech only to see it meander wide of the far post.

Forster stopped an Alexis Sanchez free kick as the match hit the 85th minute.

Giroud got the job done in the 88th, coming off the bench to nod past Forster when Maya Yoshida mistimed his header.

Don’t gloss over Toronto FC’s richly deserved crown

By Nicholas MendolaDec 10, 2017, 8:49 AM EST
The embarrassment of riches that is 2017 treble winning Toronto FC is a richly-deserved experience for the Ontario faithful.

That may seem a bit farfetched for a supporter base with just 11 seasons of league play under its belt, but in many ways the Reds crammed about 50 years of misery into their first decade.

Allow me this personal indulgence as a regional microcosm of TFC trials.

[ MORE: Recap | Bradley’s rewarded obsession ]

The year is 2008, and friends north of the border have need of partners in their two-year-old habit of TFC season tickets. Given a love of the game and a less than two hour drive from Buffalo to BMO Field, we leap at the chance.

The Reds had won seven games in their inaugural campaign, but had signed Pescadito and hired ex-Leeds and Newcastle assistant John Carver (We didn’t know then what we know now). And it all looked great when Rohan Ricketts scored a brace on June 14, moving the team to 6W-4L-2T.

They won one of the next 14 league games. Toronto committed a similar grievance the following season — Two wins from 11 after a 7W-6L-4T start — compounding it by failing to score over 180 minutes of CONCACAF Champions League play against the Puerto Rico Islanders. Following a scoreless friendly against River Plate, we bid TFC the best and saddled up with a nascent club closer to home.

More misery followed for Toronto supporters, and little soothed the frayed nerves of the faithful enough Red Patch Boys. Little swings, like the signing of Mista, missed. The drafting woes were almost comical, selecting consecutive players the picks before Sporting KC took Roger Espinoza. The next year? O’Brian White when three of the next four picks were Rodney Wallace, Chris Pontius, and Matt Besler. 2010 and 2011? First round picks traded for Adrian Serioux and Nathan Sturgis.

This is a long way of describing why embattled American fans may not quite understand what Michael Bradley and Company have done up in Toronto, and why Canadian fans adore their bald-domed metronome. Even forgetting for a second that Bradley was a 90-minute force on Saturday.

Bezbatchenko(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Yes, Toronto spends money. This is nothing new, though, having names like Torsten Frings and Danny Koevermans through the door in years past. But it’s how they spend money now under general manager Tim Bezbatchenko.

And for every discussion on how Bradley and Jozy Altidore may be better for country had they stayed overseas, or how Sebastian Giovinco somehow wound up in Toronto, there’s a solid acquisition like Justin Morrow or draft pick Alex Bono. There are savvy signings Drew Moor and Steven Beitashour, and the mining of MVP candidate Victor Vazquez from Club Brugge via Cruz Azul.

Jonathan Osorio developed in house.

Eriq Zavaleta for a second round pick.

Marky Delgado off the Chivas USA scrap heap.

Chris Mavinga from no more than 20 league matches anywhere in the world in recent history.

This is, without a doubt, the best team in Major League Soccer history. MLS is by far as good as its ever been, and Toronto FC took that class and dominated it. Say what you will about where the league stands internationally, but TFC didn’t just beat the teams on its docket; It largely crushed them.

We can only hope it sticks together through a CONCACAF Champions League season, and maybe gives MLS its best chance at a Club World Cup.

But for now, appreciate that Toronto’s ambitious project finally executed the plan its supporters deserved. On a cold night and its third time of asking — the first time TFC wasn’t even in the match — an MLS Cup was won by the boys in red at BMO. And the entire crew deserved it.