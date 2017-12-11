NYCFC provides details of Belmont stadium proposal

New details emerged Sunday of New York City FC’s stadium proposal at Belmont Park.

According to Newsday, NYCFC is proposing a 26,000-seat open-air stadium, a two-acre soccer facility, 400,000 square feet for retail and a 5.2 acre park. This proposal is going up against one from the New York Islanders, which calls for an ice hockey arena in addition to retail facilities.

This same site was where the New York Cosmos made its bid for a stadium in 2013, but that bid went no where, with the proposal sitting under wraps in the New York State administration. Bids were re-opened recently and both NYCFC and the Islanders entered.

Here is what NYCFC envisions for Belmont. pic.twitter.com/eqIzINlswK — Jim Baumbach (@jimbaumbach) December 11, 2017

According to Front Row Soccer, the Belmont Park site, which is located on the Long Island-Queens, N.Y. border, is not the team’s dream stadium site. The team is still pursuing a site near its current home, Yankee Stadium, another site in the South Bronx, and a site in Flushing, Queens.