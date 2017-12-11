Premier League notes: Wanyama, Bolasie return after long layoffs, Sakho injured

Two Premier League clubs saw a pair of players return to the field after long spells on the sidelines.

Tottenham revealed that Victor Wanyama took part in training on Monday for the first time since suffering a knee injury in late August, which has kept him off the field since then. Wanyama started in both of Tottenham’s first two fixtures of the season before the injury.

.@VictorWanyama joined part of training today as he continues his rehab. 💪#COYS pic.twitter.com/YPegq74ksI — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 11, 2017

At the same time in the northwest of England, Yannick Bolasie returned to the field for Everton’s reserves for the first time since suffering a torn ACL last December against Manchester United. Everton manager Sam Allardyce hinted recently that Bolasie could even make the first team subs bench before the end of the calendar year as he continues his rehab.

Here’s some more news and notes from around the league:

SAKHO SET FOR LAYOFF

Crystal Palace received some bad news from the medical staff on Monday regarding one of the team’s best defenders.

Mamadou Sakho is set for a long layoff after suffering a muscle tear in his calf. Manager Roy Hodgson didn’t speculate on exactly how long Sakho would be out for, but he thought it was a matter of weeks, not days.

“He’ll be out a long time, how long a time, I don’t know, they won’t put a time on it, but it’s a serious muscle tear in his calf so I don’t know, but it’s weeks not days, I couldn’t say if it was months,” Hodgson said. “We’ll miss him, in this period he’s played a decisive role, been captain, shown his qualities and when you lose a player like that you can’t be anything other than disappointed and sad.”

Sakho suffered the injury during Crystal Palace’s 2-2 draw with AFC Bournemouth. Sakho has made 10 appearances for Crystal Palace this season.