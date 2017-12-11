Premier League TV, streaming schedule

Click to email (Opens in new window)

More midweek action is coming up in the Premier League. Let the festive fun continue.

The full TV schedule for this weekend is below, plus you can watch every single second of every single game live online via NBC Sports.com,the NBC Sports App and by purchasing the new “Premier League Pass” via NBC Sports Gold.

Gold also includes an extensive selection of shoulder programming such as Premier League News, Premier League Today and NBC Sports originals such as Premier League Download and much more.

You can also watch Premier League “Goal Rush” at for all the goals as they go in. Goal Rush is available via NBC Sports.com and the NBC Sports App.

If you’re looking for full-event replays of Premier League games, you can find them here for the games streamed on NBCSports.com and here for the games on NBC Sports Gold.

Here’s your full TV schedule for the coming days. Enjoy.

FULL TV SCHEDULE

Tuesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Burnley vs. Stoke City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Watford – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Huddersfield Town vs. Chelsea – NBCSN [STREAM]

Wednesday

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Brom – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

