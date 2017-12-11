Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks

Ready for the midweek action in the Premier League? The games just keep coming thick and fast.

If you, like me, love to dissect all the games and predict what the score will be and which team will win, I encourage you to get involved in the comments section below. Let’s have a bit of fun.

Okay, so I’ve consulted my crystal ball and here’s how we see things panning out. Listen carefully, because this is very specific.

With the first section labelled “basically, free money” for the picks I think are dead certs. The section labelled “don’t touch this” means if you’re betting I advise you to stay clear, while the “so you’re telling me there’s a chance” section are the longshots. If it is better odds you are after, those are the picks to go for.

Click play on the videos below for quick previews on each game complete with a score prediction from yours truly.

BASICALLY, FREE MONEY

Swansea City 1-3 Man City (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Manchester United 4-1 Bournemouth – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

West Ham 0-2 Arsenal – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Brighton – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

DON’T TOUCH THIS…

Southampton 1-2 Leicester City – (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Liverpool 2-1 West Brom – (Wednesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Newcastle United 1-2 Everton (Wednesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

Burnley 1-1 Stoke City – (Tuesday, 2:45 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

“SO YOU’RE TELLING ME THERE’S A CHANCE…”

Huddersfield Town 1-1 Chelsea – (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBCSN)

Crystal Palace 2-1 Watford (Tuesday, 3 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Gold)

