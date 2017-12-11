Report: FA to open inquiry on Man United-Man City tunnel incident

The FA is looking into what exactly happened in the minutes after the final whistle at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple reports in England, an altercation took place in the area outside the dressing rooms as Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho was not particularly happy with the way Manchester City players were celebrating their 2-1 victory. According to the Telegraph, Mourinho went to the visitors dressing room and asked the players to show more respect to the hosts.

[MORE: Prince-Wright’s Premier League picks]

Mourinho then reportedly ended up with a milk carton and water thrown at him while Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta suffered a cut to his head.

To recap:

– Mourinho was unhappy with City's celebrations.

– City staff retaliated by throwing water and milk at Mourinho.

– Lukaku got involved and tried to enter the City dressing room.

– Mikel Arteta suffered a cut face in the melee.

– Vincent Kompany tried to defuse it. — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) December 11, 2017

Now the FA is looking into the situation and has reportedly asked Man United and Man City to submit their version of the events, as the altercation did not make it into referee Michael Oliver’s post-match report.