Huddersfield 1-3 Chelsea: Blues bounce back on the road

Chelsea picked up a convincing road victory on Tuesday as the Blues topped Huddersfield Town, 3-1, at the Kirklees Stadium.

The Blues came out hungry following Sunday’s defeat at West Ham, and an unlikely goalscorer gave Conte’s group the lead.

Sloppy passing at the back saw Willian with the ball at the top of the Huddersfield area, before the Brazilian brilliantly played Tiemoué Bakayoko in on goal for his second finish of the season.

Willian — who played a key role throughout the match — extended the Chelsea advantage three minutes prior to halftime when his header snuck past Terriers goalkeeper Jonas Lössl.

Chelsea was clicking on all cylinders after halftime, when Willian helped set up Pedro for his third goal of the Premier League season.

Pedro blasts it in! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/uDLPYDWhrW — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) December 12, 2017

Meanwhile, Laurent Depoitre pulled a goal back late for the hosts, but it was too late to rescue a result for Huddersfield.