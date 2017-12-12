LAFC selects Urena, 4 others in MLS Expansion Draft

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles FC selected five players in the MLS Expansion Draft, including Costa Rican national team star Marco Urena.

Whether they’ll make their way to the City of Angels is another story.

The first pick from general manager John Thorrington was goalkeeper Tyler Miller from Seattle Sounders.

Going next was Latif Blessing from Sporting KC, an electric attacker who netted thrice with an assist last season.

Remains to be seen whether or not #LAFC will keep Blessing or hold him for ransom and get a sizable chunk of [_]AM from #SportingKC to get him back. — Andy Edwards (@AndyEdMLS) December 12, 2017

Next was Urena from San Jose and the Costa Rican national team, a huge addition, and then Columbus left back Jukka Raitala before closing up the draft with Raheem Edwards from Toronto FC.

LAFC has already announced the signings or acquisitions of Carlos Vela, Walker Zimmerman, Carlos Alvarez, Monday Etim, and Guillermo Vizcarra.

The club will also loan Omar Gaber from Basel and Rodrigo Pacheco from Lanus.

