Peter Byrne/PA via AP

Liverpool 0-0 West Brom: Controversy holds wasteful Reds

By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2017, 4:54 PM EST
  • LFC has 71 percent possession
  • Reds boast 13-6 edge in shots
  • Baggies winless since August

A resolute display from visiting West Brom and a bizarre disallowed Dominic Solanke goal left Liverpool with just a point from a scoreless draw at Anfield on Wednesday.

Solanke was adjudged to have purposely handled his late second half goal mouth offering, and the Reds didn’t find an answer in staying fifth with 31 points.

West Brom moves 17th with 14 points.

Roberto Firmino came close to opening the scoring in the 17th minute when Mohamed Salah‘s bounding pass met his side foot at the back post, but the Brazilian’s shot zipped across the goal.

Jonny Evans blocked Liverpool’s next best chance, as a ball from the left gave Salah a better than half chance to make it 1-0 in the 43rd minute.

The Reds looked destined for nothing, and felt even worse when Dominic Solanke’s inadvertent handling of a Joe Gomez cross into the goal was deemed intentional.

Ben Foster stopped an attempt and Evans blocked Solanke’s rebound as the Reds found sudden late life.

Pep Guardiola reacts to Man City’s record 15th straight win

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 13, 2017, 5:17 PM EST
Pep Guardiola is breaking records pretty much every time Manchester City step onto the pitch right now.

On Wednesday they set a new Premier League and English top-flight record for the most consecutive wins in history, with City winning 4-0 away at Swansea to seal their 15th-straight win and stay 11 points clear of the table.

City beat Arsenal’s previous record of 14-straight wins in the Premier League from February to August 2002, and now they remain unbeaten with 17 games of the season gone.

Guardiola now holds the record for most consecutive wins in the top-flight of Spanish, German and English soccer with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Man City respectively. He’s a machine and he’s turned Man City into one.

Speaking to the BBC after beat Swansea, Guardiola was delighted with the win, especially coming so soon after the energy-sapping Manchester derby win at Manchester United on Sunday.

“Considering we have a lot of games in our legs, a demanding game at Old Trafford three days ago, we were solid, we were serious and we made a good performance,” Guardiola said. “You suffer and enjoy, like a manager you see many things. When the team play good we are happy. Our feeling – we understand what we want to do. We play good inside, outside. I’m so happy for David (Silva), we cannot disguise his quality but in the past he didn’t score too much goals. He’s sharp, he’s in an amazing condition.”

Man City’s manager rightly pointed towards David Silva‘s brilliance as the Spanish playmaker scored twice at Swansea and he’s now scored four times in his last three games, including a late winner against West Ham and setting City on their way to a win at United on Sunday.

With the record now in hand and Man City also stretching their club-record unbeaten run in the top-flight to 25 games, is there a risk his side will be complacent as the bookmakers have slashed their PL title odds to 1/25?

“That is not going to happen. We are so demanding for our players. We can lose, we can drop points but complacency, never happened in the past, the present or the future,” Guardiola said. “Winning 15 games in a row gives us a lot of confidence. If people are happy watching us that is the best gift.”

Ahead of the festive season, Man City are the gift which keep on giving.

Less than halfway through the 2017-18 season they show no signs of slowing down and the Premier League title is simply theirs to lose.

More records will fall this season as an imperious, attacking unit has been fine-tuned by Guardiola.

Tottenham 2-0 Brighton and Hove Albion: Spurs back into Top Four

By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2017, 5:11 PM EST
  • Spurs outshoot Gulls 25-7
  • Earn 10 corners to Gulls’ 2
  • Aurier, Son score
  • Spurs back into Top Four

Serge Aurier‘s sailing cross and Heung-Min Son‘s late insurance goal led Spurs to a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Tottenham is back in the Top Four with the win on 31 points, while Brighton is 13th. The Gulls are now just three points clear of the drop zone.

Spurs had a pair of early possibilities, and Heung-min Son was blocked by Shane Duffy just after the latter got enough of the ball to avoid a penalty for going to ground.

Harry Kane then had two chances, one cleared off the line and another blocked by the Gulls.

It took a drifting cross to put Spurs on the board, as Aurier’s effort sailed over Mat Ryan and into the upper 90.

The second half didn’t have much pep, though Hugo Lloris was called upon to stop Tomer Hemed.

Kane blasted the bar with a free kick in a bid to make it 2-0 in the 70th, and Spurs found that second goal through Son’s redirection of a Christian Eriksen free kick.

Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth: Lukaku nets winner

By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2017, 5:03 PM EST
  • Early Lukaku goal stands up
  • Cherries outshoot hosts 14-9
  • United three clear of Chelsea

Manchester United remains second in the Premier League following a 1-0 win over Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku headed home in the 25th minute to move United to 38 points, 11 behind Man City and three ahead of Chelsea.

Bournemouth remains 14th with 16 points.

A bit of sloppiness plagued United, who was well in control of the early proceedings apart from the less than ideal passes.

Anthony Martial tried a clever cross from outside the 18 that missed both Romelu Lukaku and Juan Mata at the back post.

At the other end, Phil Jones cut out a Callum Wilson left-footed rip for a throw. David De Gea then made two interventions including a stop on Charlie Daniels.

You’d think Lukaku was a former Cherry the way he mildly celebrated his opener, nodding a Mata cross past Asmir Begovic.

De Gea managed typical heroics when he got went low to stop a slippery bounding Wilson should through traffic.

Martial missed a sitter as the second half wore on, with Lukaku’s cut back going for naught.

West Ham 0-0 Arsenal: Cagey Irons snare point

AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2017, 5:00 PM EST
  • Arnautovic everywhere
  • Wilshere stars in rare start
  • Gunners 70 percent possession
  • Arsenal 22-6 edge in shots

Another dominant Arsenal display was missing the final product, as West Ham held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday.

The Gunners sit seventh with 30 points ahead of a visit from lowly Newcastle on Saturday, while 19th place West Ham is one of three teams with 14 points.

A slow start in London had Arsenal passing the ball around a packed-in West Ham formation.

Yet it was Marko Arnautovic and West Ham who appeared to be going in front only to see a flag raised in offside.

Jack Wilshere made his first Arsenal start in league play since May 2016, and set-up Alexis Sanchez for a decent chance only for the Chilean blazed over the bar.

Arnautovic chopped a leaping volley over Cech, but also the cross bar, as the second half picked up the pace.

Olivier Giroud turned a cross toward the far post which was deflected out for a corner than turned into another.

Cech’s poor punch of a West Ham free kick had Arnautovic shooting toward goal again, but Nacho Monreal cleared the effort off the line.

Wilshere saw a chance go for nothing moments later.

Substitute striker Javier Hernandez cranked a shot off the bar in the 90th minute.