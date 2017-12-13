Newcastle 0-1 Everton: Rooney wins it for the Toffees

Wayne Rooney scores only goal of the game

Everton unbeaten in four PL games

Newcastle have lost 7 of last 8

Shelvey sent off late on

Everton beat Newcastle United 1-0 at St James’ Park on Wednesday as Sam Allardyce remains unbeaten since taking charge of the Toffees.

Wayne Rooney popped up with the only goal of the game (his fifth in his last four games in the PL) in the first half as Newcastle hit both posts but failed to really get going as Everton held on for all three points and Jonjo Shelvey was sent off in stoppage time.

With the win Everton are in 10th place on 22 points, while Newcastle are just one point above the relegation zone as their former boss Allardyce inflicted another defeat on Rafael Benitez’s men.

Cuco Martina brought down USMNT man DeAndre Yedlin on the edge of the box early on with Benitez asking for a penalty kick, but the foul was adjudged to be outside the box.

Everton went close as Martina whipped in a delightful cross but Dominic Calvert-Lewin couldn’t get on the end of it.

Newcastle then broke with Matt Ritchie smashing the post with a fine effort but Everton went ahead after a howler from their goalkeeper.

A cross from the right was headed towards goal by Aaron Lennon and Darlow made a real hash of his save with Rooney popping up to prod home and put Everton 1-0 up with his 15th goal against Newcastle in his career.

Mikel Merino hit the post from 30 yards out as Newcastle went close to an equalizer in the first half but Everton were good value for their lead at half time.

15 – Wayne Rooney has now scored more @PremierLeague goals against Newcastle United (15) than versus any other team. Expected. pic.twitter.com/U3msJ2275B — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 13, 2017

Newcastle fought back in the second half as Florin Lejuene’s header just missed Mo Diame at the back post but Everton always looked dangerous on the break.

The home side huffed and puffed but Big Sam sent on another center back in Phil Jagielka to see the game it. It worked a treat.

Late on Shelvey was sent off for a lunging tackle as the Magpies’ misery was complete.

