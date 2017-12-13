Real Madrid come from behind to win in Club World Cup semis

Real Madrid made things on Wednesday a bit more complicated than they would have preferred, but the two-time defending European champions are through to the final of the Club World Cup for the second straight year.
Zinedine Zidane’s men came from behind to beat United Arab Emirates side Al Jazira (winners of the U.A.E. Pro League, the tournament’s host country), courtesy of second-half goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale, 2-1 at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Al Jazira held a 1-0 halftime lead, thanks to Romarinho’s opening goal in the 41st minute. The advantage lasted just a dozen minutes, though, as Ronaldo used Madrid’s first genuine chance of the game to bring Los Blancos back onto level terms in the 53rd minute. Luka Modric slipped the Portuguese superstar through, and the recently crowned Ballon d’Or winner finished with ease to make it 1-1.
The winner didn’t come for quite some time after that, as Madrid were made to wait — and work — for their place in Saturday’s final, where they’ll face Brazilian side and Copa Libertadores winners Gremio. Bale had only just come off the bench seconds earlier, when Lucas Vazquez cut the ball back for Bale to hit it hard and low past the goalkeeper.
The Welshman nearly made it 3-1 with four minutes to go in regular time, but his scissor from the edge of the box was saved to deny Madrid a stunning insurance goal very late on.
Madrid are aiming to become the first side to win back-to-back Club World Cup titles after beating Kashima Antlers, 4-2 after extra-time, in the 2016 final.
- Man City set new PL record with 15-straight wins
- David Silva scores twice
- Man City 11 points clear atop the table
- City have now scored 52 goals in 17 games
We are witnessing history.
Manchester City beat Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s men set a new top-flight record with 15 consecutive wins in the Premier League.
David Silva scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero each grabbed a goal as Man City stretched their club-record unbeaten run to 25 games in the PL.
There is simply no stopping City who sit top of the Premier League table on 49 points and are set to break more records throughout the rest of the season. Swansea are bottom of the table and have just 12 points.
Aguero jinxed away from multiple Swansea defenders early on but his shot hit the side-netting and moments later Raheem Sterling‘s shot was blocked as the away side set the tone early on.
Fernandinho‘s low effort was then saved well by Lukasz Fabianski through plenty of bodies.
Jordan Ayew went close on the break for Swansea but the chances kept coming for City as de Bruyne and Aguero went close.
Nicolas Otamendi also went close and City soon were 1-0 up with Silva finishing to score for the third-straight Premier League game. The onslaught continued for most of the first half with de Bruyne then getting in on the act as his free kick missed everyone at the near post and went in. 2-0.
City started the second half where they left off as Aguero cut inside and was denied by Fabianski, once again, with a fine save down low.
Silva grabbed his second and City’s third of the game with a fine finish as Sterling cut into the box, teed up the Spanish playmaker and he dinked home expertly to make it 3-0.
Roque Mesa‘s deflected shot almost caught out Ederson but he saved well and for the rest of the game Swansea sat back and it was a case of damage limitation against a simply majestic Man City.
Aguero finished things off as he made it 4-0 with a fine run and finish and got the goal his performance deserved.
Seven Premier League matches are rioting through Wednesday, with five Top Four contenders in play.
Swansea City 0-2 Manchester City
David Silva made it 1-0 before a seeing-eye free kick from Kevin De Bruyne (above) doubled the advantage.
Southampton 0-3 Leicester City
Riyad Mahrez, Shinji Okazaki, and Andy King have all scored as Claude Puel‘s Foxes are helping him extract revenge from his former side.
Manchester United 1-0 Bournemouth
It’s a rainy, rainy night at Old Trafford, where Romelu Lukaku has headed a Juan Mata cross past Asmir Begovic.
Liverpool 0-0 West Bromwich Albion
The Reds haven’t found too many ways past the packed-in Baggies.
Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Brighton and Hove Albion
Unlikely goal scorer Serge Aurier‘s 40th minute goal has Spurs ahead at Wembley, as the Ivorian’s cross drifted over the keeper and into the upper 90.
West Ham United 0-0 Arsenal
Not much cooking at the London Stadium.
Newcastle United 0-1 Everton
Matt Ritchie and Mikel Merino have struck the wood work for Newcastle, whose goalkeeper helped Wayne Rooney nab another Toffees goal.
Seven Premier League games are coming your way from 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and you can watch them all live online.
Manchester City head to Swansea looking to extend their winning streak to a record-breaking 15-straight in a season, while Manchester United host Bournemouth and Tottenham welcome Brighton to Wembley. There’s a big London derby between West Ham and Arsenal, while Liverpool host West Brom, in-form Leicester head to Southampton and struggling Newcastle clash with Everton.
The schedule for the seven games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.
Wednesday’s Premier League schedule
2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]
SAO PAULO (AP) Independiente, relegated for the first time in its history in 2013, can complete a remarkable turnaround by winning the Copa Sudamericana at the Maracana Stadium on Wednesday.
The Argentine team will go into the second leg of the final holding a 2-1 lead over Brazilian club Flamengo from the first leg.
Independiente, which has won multiple titles in South American tournaments, will be counting on 18-year-old midfielder Ezequiel Barco, one of the best players in this year’s competition.
Flamengo is also seeking to restore some pride in Rio de Janeiro. The big-spending Brazilian club, playing in its first Copa Sudamericana final, finished its domestic championship in a disappointing sixth place.
The Rio team will be without Peru striker Paolo Guerrero, who is serving a one-year doping ban.
Instead, veteran midfielder Diego will be the key player as Flamengo looks to claim its first regional title since winning the now-defunct Copa Mercosur in 1999.
After Independiente won the first leg, the club posted on its social media channels a picture of its players celebrating at the Maracana in 1995 when the two teams played for the Supercopa.
If the Argentines lose 1-0 on Wednesday, there will be a penalty shootout to decide the winner.
Last year, Brazilian club Chapecoense was awarded the title before the final after 19 players, plus club directors and several members of staff, died in an air crash.
The Copa Sudamericana is the continent’s second most prestigious tournament after the Copa Libertadores.