Swansea 0-4 Man City: Record-breaking Citizens

Man City set new PL record with 15-straight wins

David Silva scores twice

Man City 11 points clear atop the table

City have now scored 52 goals in 17 games

We are witnessing history.

Manchester City beat Swansea City 4-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Wednesday as Pep Guardiola‘s men set a new top-flight record with 15 consecutive wins in the Premier League.

David Silva scored twice and Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero each grabbed a goal as Man City stretched their club-record unbeaten run to 25 games in the PL.

There is simply no stopping City who sit top of the Premier League table on 49 points and are set to break more records throughout the rest of the season. Swansea are bottom of the table and have just 12 points.

Aguero jinxed away from multiple Swansea defenders early on but his shot hit the side-netting and moments later Raheem Sterling‘s shot was blocked as the away side set the tone early on.

Fernandinho‘s low effort was then saved well by Lukasz Fabianski through plenty of bodies.

Jordan Ayew went close on the break for Swansea but the chances kept coming for City as de Bruyne and Aguero went close.

Nicolas Otamendi also went close and City soon were 1-0 up with Silva finishing to score for the third-straight Premier League game. The onslaught continued for most of the first half with de Bruyne then getting in on the act as his free kick missed everyone at the near post and went in. 2-0.

City started the second half where they left off as Aguero cut inside and was denied by Fabianski, once again, with a fine save down low.

Silva grabbed his second and City’s third of the game with a fine finish as Sterling cut into the box, teed up the Spanish playmaker and he dinked home expertly to make it 3-0.

Roque Mesa‘s deflected shot almost caught out Ederson but he saved well and for the rest of the game Swansea sat back and it was a case of damage limitation against a simply majestic Man City.

Aguero finished things off as he made it 4-0 with a fine run and finish and got the goal his performance deserved.

