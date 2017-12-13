Watch Live: Man City, Man United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Spurs in action

Seven Premier League games are coming your way from 2:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and you can watch them all live online.

Manchester City head to Swansea looking to extend their winning streak to a record-breaking 15-straight in a season, while Manchester United host Bournemouth and Tottenham welcome Brighton to Wembley. There’s a big London derby between West Ham and Arsenal, while Liverpool host West Brom, in-form Leicester head to Southampton and struggling Newcastle clash with Everton.

You can access additional games by purchasing the new "Premier League Pass" via NBC Sports Gold

For those of you familiar with the Premier League Breakaway Show during busy days (Boxing Day, New Year's Day, Championship Sunday etc.) in the PL, this will follow that model of being similar to the NFL RedZone with action shown from all of the games in the 10 a.m. ET window.

The schedule for the seven games on Wednesday is below and you can stream each game live by clicking on the links.

Wednesday’s Premier League schedule

2:45 p.m. ET: Swansea City vs. Manchester City – NBCSN [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Newcastle United vs. Everton – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

2:45 p.m. ET: Southampton vs. Leicester City – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]



3 p.m. ET: Liverpool vs. West Bromwich Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Bournemouth – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]

3 p.m. ET: West Ham United vs. Arsenal – NBC Sports Gold [STREAM]



