West Ham 0-0 Arsenal: Cagey Irons snare point

- Arnautovic everywhere
- Wilshere stars in rare start
- Gunners 70 percent possession
- Arsenal 22-6 edge in shots
Another dominant Arsenal display was missing the final product, as West Ham held the Gunners to a 0-0 draw at the London Stadium on Wednesday.
The Gunners sit seventh with 30 points ahead of a visit from lowly Newcastle on Saturday, while 19th place West Ham is one of three teams with 14 points.
A slow start in London had Arsenal passing the ball around a packed-in West Ham formation.
Yet it was Marko Arnautovic and West Ham who appeared to be going in front only to see a flag raised in offside.
Jack Wilshere made his first Arsenal start in league play since May 2016, and set-up Alexis Sanchez for a decent chance only for the Chilean blazed over the bar.
Arnautovic chopped a leaping volley over Cech, but also the cross bar, as the second half picked up the pace.
Olivier Giroud turned a cross toward the far post which was deflected out for a corner than turned into another.
Cech’s poor punch of a West Ham free kick had Arnautovic shooting toward goal again, but Nacho Monreal cleared the effort off the line.
Wilshere saw a chance go for nothing moments later.
Substitute striker Javier Hernandez cranked a shot off the bar in the 90th minute.