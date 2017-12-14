More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Getty Images

Mourinho update on Bailly’s injury, Mkhitaryan’s absence

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2017, 8:42 AM EST
Leave a comment

Jose Mourinho has given an update on Eric Bailly‘s injury situation and it is not good news for Manchester United.

The Ivorian center back has been out since early November when he picked up an ankle injury on international duty. He last played for United in their 1-0 defeat at Chelsea on Nov. 5.

Speaking to the media after United’s 1-0 win against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Mourinho confirmed that Bailly’s injury is more serious than they had hoped.

“I think it’s serious. We are trying a conservative treatment but if the conservative treatment is not resulting (in recovery), he will probably have a surgery procedure. But let’s wait a little bit more,” Mourinho said, before adding that he “didn’t want to be so pessimistic” when asked if the injury was season ending.

Bailly has been United’s most consistent center back since Mourinho has arrived at the club with the likes of Chris Smalling and Marcos Rojo guilty of making mistakes, while Phil Jones has stepped up his game this season but has once again been struggling with injuries.

The absence of Bailly at the heart of United’s defense has been understated of late, given the fact that the Red Devils have the joint-best defensive record in the Premier League alongside Man City. Bailly not being around is a big deal and he’s been a rock since his $40 million arrival from Villarreal in the summer of 2016.

There is also not good news for Henrikh Mkhitaryan as his time at United appears to be all but over with reports linking him with a move back to Borussia Dortmund in January.

The Armenian playmaker wasn’t in United’s 18-man squad for the win against Bournemouth and hasn’t be in seven of their last eight matchday squads in all competitions.

“I can only have six players on the bench and I try to have some balance on the bench,” Mkhitaryan said. “I had two defenders that can play in different areas, I have Ashley Young to cover the wing and wing backs position. [Ander] Herrera is a midfield player, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic] is a striker, [Marcus] Rashford is a second striker and a winger. To have Mkhitaryan means I don’t have one of them and I believe the others deserve.”

Mkhitaryan started the season on fire with five assists in his first three games of the Premier League season, but since then he has fallen way down the pecking order at United with Mourinho criticizing the man he left out during the early stages of last season too before Mkhitaryan came flying back in the second half of the campaign.

The former Dortmund man hasn’t played since coming on for 19 minutes in the 1-0 win against Brighton on Nov. 25 and it seems likely his future is elsewhere.

Pep Guardiola praises Man City’s “animals”

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 14, 2017, 7:48 AM EST
Leave a comment

Pep Guardiola‘s Manchester City have set a new English top-flight record with 15 consecutive wins and, of course, comparisons are already being made as to just how good this City side are.

Runaway leaders of the Premier League with an 11-point lead heading into the busy festive period, City are being compared to the great teams in PL history.

Their winning run means they’ve accomplished something none of the other great PL teams have, and it seems like there is no stopping City.

Speaking to the media after the 4-0 win at Swansea on Wednesday which clinched the record, Guardiola praised his players for breaking the record but also their ability to not only excel when they have the ball but to hunt in packs to win it back.

“In history there have been some amazing teams – Liverpool, [Manchester] United with Sir Alex Ferguson, Chelsea with Jose Mourinho. A lot of good, good teams and we are the first ones to win 15 games in a row,” Mourinho said. “Of course that will not make sense if we do not win the title, if we don’t win the title it will just be a record. This record will be broken but it will not be easy. When (my players) don’t have the ball they go to win it like animals. At this level it’s so competitive. That means we are strong in the head.”

Guardiola’s team have made the best start in Premier League history to a season with 49 points from their opening 17 games and 16 wins from those matches.

They’ve scored 52 goals and the duo of David Silva and Kevin De Bruyne are controlling the tempo of each and every game they play in, but not much has been said about the tenacity in City’s play to win the ball back.

That quality has always been a hallmark of Guardiola’s teams at Barcelona and Bayern Munich with the fabled “six second rule” mentioned time and time again as he set his players a target of six seconds to win back possession of the ball.

City did that time and time again against Swansea on Wednesday with Silva regaining possession on multiple occasions in midfield and releasing the likes of Sterling and Sergio Aguero to attack.

There is a lot more behind this ruthless City side than just breaking winning and scoring records. Their extreme hunger for success and doing the dirty work was duly noted by Guardiola.

USSF says nominations submitted for 8 president candidates

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File
Associated PressDec 13, 2017, 10:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. Soccer Federation says it received the required three letters of nomination for eight candidates in its presidential election, one fewer than the total of people who announced their intention to run.

The USSF is conducting background checks on the candidates whose nominations were received by Tuesday night’s deadline. The governing body said the check is to ascertain that a candidate has “no conviction or no contest plea to a felony or crime of moral turpitude” and it will announce the candidate slate after completing the process.

[ MORE: Atlanta acquires Nagbe ]

Sunil Gulati, the USSF president since 2006, decided after the Americans failed to qualify for the World Cup that he will not seek a fourth four-year term.

The nine people who announced they are running include former men’s national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino; U.S. women’s goalkeeper Hope Solo; Soccer United Marketing president Kathy Carter; USSF vice president Carlos Cordeiro; Boston lawyer Steve Gans; New York lawyer Michael Winograd; and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The election will be held in February.

Madrid rallies to beat Al Jazira, reach Club World Cup final (video)

AP Photo/Hassan Ammar
Associated PressDec 13, 2017, 9:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) Gareth Bale scored an 81st-minute winner as Real Madrid came from behind to beat Emirates club Al Jazira 2-1 on Wednesday and reach the Club World Cup final.

Madrid will try to win its third world title in four seasons when its faces South American champion Gremio on Saturday.

[ MORE: Premier League Weds. roundup ]

The match had two goals disallowed by video review, one for each team.

Madrid struggled early and allowed the local league winners to open the scoring with a goal by Brazilian forward Romarinho just before halftime.

But Cristiano Ronaldo equalized early in the second half and Bale netted the winner less than a minute after entering the match as a substitute for Karim Benzema.

Paul Clement admits helplessness at facing Man City

Nick Potts/PA via AP
By Nicholas MendolaDec 13, 2017, 8:40 PM EST
Leave a comment

Swansea City manager Paul Clement may have the enduring quote of the season so far when it comes to facing the behemoth that is Manchester City.

[ RECAP – City hammer Swansea ]

The suffering Swans have had their share of poor performances this season — Clement later said January transfer spending “is a must” if the club wants to stay up — but he’s throwing his hands up in the air when it comes to Wednesday’s loss at the Liberty Stadium.

The man sounds exasperated, and sorry for his team. From the BBC:

“At times it was horrible to be on the sideline watching that, seeing my side trying but suffering for long periods. They’re not the games that will decide our season but it was hard to watch at times because they were so dominant. For me, one of the best sides I’ve ever come across. So many good athletes, so many intelligent footballers and it’s really hard to pin them down. We actually had some attempts on their goal so I’m disappointed we didn’t get on the score sheet but they were a far superior side to us. We’ve got to put it aside that game. We’ve got Everton away (next) and we’ve got to try and pick something up there.”

All that’s left is for Clement to pick up a clarinet, awkwardly blow into it, then point at Pep Guardiola and say, “He’s good.”

Free message board points to the first one to name the reference.