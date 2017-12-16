Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: Terrific Ozil wins it

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Ozil tears into half volley

Gunners outshoot NUFC 20-8

Magpies set for bottom three

Mesut Ozil’s classy half volley led Arsenal to a 1-0 win over stubborn Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners move back into fourth with the win, on 33 points.

Newcastle will finish the weekend in the Bottom Three if West Ham holds on to beat Stoke City.

[ MORE: Watch full PL match replays ]

No big surprise here: Arsenal was on its game early winning a corner after 90 seconds and testing Rob Elliot through Alexandre Lacazette as the clock hit 3:00.

Christian Atsu won Newcastle a free kick at the other end, and Petr Cech conceded a corner from Jamaal Lascelles‘ header.

Some neat movement between Hector Bellerin and Lacazette cued Alexis Sanchez up for a shot that zipped over the bar.

Alex Maitland-Niles picked up a careless Magpies pass and carried into a dangerous position only to rip his shot off the outside of the goal.

Ozil put Arsenal ahead with a terrific left-footed side volley. DeAndre Yedlin has blocked an Alexis shot toward Newcastle center back Florian Lejeune, who popped his clearance toward the German.

[ MORE: Latest Premier League standings ]

6 – Mesut Ozil has been directly involved in six goals in his last five Premier League games at the Emirates (2 goals, 4 assists). Cracker. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 16, 2017

[ MORE: Full lineups, stats, box score ]

The Gunners started as they finished, and Elliot was forced to slap a rebound away after he failed to corral an initial shot.

Newcastle had its moments in the first quarter hour of the second frame, with Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, and Ayoze Perez especially active.

Elliot denied Jack Wilshere off an Olivier Giroud feed as the game edged toward its final 15 minutes.

Joselu ripped a shot through traffic that Arsenal deflected out for a corner in the 80th minute, and that set piece yielded another corner.

Newcastle had a few more chances, but Cech wouldn’t be beaten at home.

