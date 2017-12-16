Bundesliga wrap: Pulisic’s late winner sends BVB 3rd (video)

While Bayern Munich continue to run away with their sixth straight Bundesliga title, the royal rumble over who’ll finish second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth — seven sides are currently separated by four points from second to eighth — rages on.
Stuttgart 0-1 Bayern Munich
You’ll quickly notice an emerging theme from Saturday’s games: late, result-altering goals.
Bayern dominated every phase of play the way they usually do, but were made to wait 79 minutes for a breakthrough. It was beginning to look as if their lead might shrink to seven points this weekend, but Thomas Mueller was more than happy to play the part of hero.
There was further heartbreak for Stuttgart, who then had a penalty kick saved by Lars Ulreich in the 93rd minute.
Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Hoffenheim
Dortmund have won back-to-back league games, for the first time since September, since firing manager Peter Bosz last week, and this one came courtesy of a certain, well-known American teenager.
Mark Uth put Hoffenheim ahead in the 21st minute, and Dortmund appeared to be headed for their first loss under new boss Peter Stoger. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang brought the home side back to level terms in the 63rd minute, but again, it seemed for the longest time that it wouldn’t be enough.
Then came the 89th minute, time for Christian Pulisic to shine. The presence of mind to flick the ball over the goalkeeper with his first touch, the control to drop the ball exactly where he wanted it on the other side, the quick feet to maneuver his way around the ‘keeper. The euphoric feeling as he slams the ball into an empty net.
Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Schalke
Schalke are making something of a routine out of falling behind by multiple goals, only to roar back to life and rescue a point in the game’s dying moments. First, there was the comeback from 4-0 against Dortmund. Today, the hill to climb was halved in size, but the point won is no less significant.
After falling 1-0 behind in the 1st minute and 2-0 behind in the 64th, Domenico Tedesco’s side got goals from Breel Embolo in the 81st minute and Naldo — scorer of the final goal in that 4-4 thriller — in the 94th.
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Home
|Away
|Pts
|Bayern Munich
|17
|13
|2
|2
|37
|11
|26
|7-1-0
|6-1-2
|41
|FC Schalke 04
|17
|8
|6
|3
|28
|21
|7
|5-3-1
|3-3-2
|30
|Borussia Dortmund
|17
|8
|4
|5
|39
|24
|15
|4-1-3
|4-3-2
|28
|RB Leipzig
|16
|8
|4
|4
|25
|22
|3
|5-2-0
|3-2-4
|28
|Moenchengladbach
|17
|8
|4
|5
|27
|28
|-1
|5-2-2
|3-2-3
|28
|Bayer Leverkusen
|16
|7
|6
|3
|30
|19
|11
|4-4-0
|3-2-3
|27
|1899 Hoffenheim
|17
|7
|5
|5
|27
|22
|5
|5-3-1
|2-2-4
|26
|Eintracht Frankfurt
|17
|7
|5
|5
|20
|18
|2
|2-2-4
|5-3-1
|26
Elsewhere in the Bundesliga
Augsburg 3-3 Freiburg
Werder Bremen 2-2 Mainz
Cologne 1-0 Wolfsburg
Sunday’s Bundesliga schedule
Hannover vs. Bayern Leverkusen — 9:30 a.m. ET
RB Leipzig vs. Hertha Berlin — 12 p.m. ET