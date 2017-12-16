More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton: Blues edge Saints

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 16, 2017, 11:55 AM EST
  • Alonso’s free kick on half time seals win
  • Southampton with 1 win in 9
  • Chelsea in third place

Chelsea edged by Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday with Marcos Alonso‘s free kick the difference between the two teams.

Antonio Conte‘s side dominated for large periods and missed several good chances, yet Saints had opportunities on the break but failed to take them.

With the win Chelsea solidify third-place in the table, while Saints remain on 18 points and continue their slide down the table to 12th place.

Saints had a decent chance early on as Ryan Bertrand whipped in a delightful cross but Gary Cahill cleared under pressure from James Ward-Prowse.

Cedric was then forced off with injury for Saints after a heavy challenge from Cahill and Mario Lemina came on with a defensive reshuffle.

Willian went close but curled an effort wide and on the break Manolo Gabbiadini threatened but Fraser Foster was busy and Bertrand made a great last-ditch tackle to deny Willian.

Pedro‘s deflected effort hit the post just before the break but Saints couldn’t hold on until the break. Alonso caught Forster napping and snuck in a fine free kick at the near post to put Chelsea 1-0 up.

Willian danced free of Saints’ defense in the second half but fired well over and the visitors had their first big chance of the game as Charlie Austin came off the bench and his first act was to race free but Thibaut Courtois saved well.

Another substitute, Cesc Fabregas, went close as he almost made the most of quick free kick from Willian but his audacious effort went just wide.

Late on Saints pushed hard for an equalizer but Chelsea held on comfortably for their eighth win in their last 10 games.

Hardly champagne football from Chelsea, but Conte’s boys got the job done.

Brighton 0-0 Burnley: Seagulls continue barren spell

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 16, 2017, 12:05 PM EST
  • Seagulls without a win in seven
  • Murray misses first half PK
  • Wood denied twice in second half

Brighton and Hove Albion drew 0-0 with Burnley at the Amex Stadium on Saturday with Chris Hughton‘s side now without a win in seven games and they’ve scored just once in their last six Premier League encounters.

Glenn Murray blazed over a first half penalty kick to add to Brighton’s woes, while Burnley were denied by Mat Ryan in the second half as the spoils were shared.

With the point Burnley move on to 32 points, while Brighton have 18 and are just three points above the drop zone.

Brighton did most of the pressing early on with Murray causing plenty of problems and Burnley could hardly get out of their own half.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson had a shot which flew just wide but that was as close as the Clarets came.

Before the break Anthony Knockaert‘s shot hit the post and then Lewis Dunk‘s header was cleared off the line by Phil Bardsley, before a massive moment arrived.

James Tarkowski bundled over Murray in the box but the Brighton forward blasted the penalty kick over the bar as the Seagulls wasted a glorious opportunity.

Chris Wood forced Mat Ryan into a save early in the second half but the chances kept coming for Brighton.

Knockaert squirmed an effort just wide of the far post for Brighton and then Wood had the ball in the net after Scott Arfield was twice denied but he was in an offside position.

Ryan denied Wood again late on as he closed down the onrushing Burnley forward brilliantly, and both teams had to settle for a point on the South Coast.

Watford 1-4 Huddersfield Town: Mooy at the double for Town

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2017, 11:58 AM EST
  • Town build 3-0 lead
  • Mooy scores, converts PK
  • Deeney, Hogg sent off

Aaron Mooy scored a pair of goals and both teams finished with 10 men as Huddersfield Town battered Watford 4-1 on Saturday at Vicarage Road.

Elias Kachunga and Laurent Depoitre also scored for Town, which moves 11th with 21 points.

Abdoulaye Doucoure scored Watford’s goal, as the Hornets stay ninth with just one more point than Town.

Kachunga caused some early problems for Watford, winning a fifth minute corner kick.

That corner bred another one, and Kachunga deposited it behind Heurelho Gomes after a series of sloppy, cagey touches from both sides.

Kachunga then needed to be removed from the match after just 16 minutes following a left knee injury.

Richarlison had a chance to level the score in the 21st minute, but the tricky shot arrowed over the frame.

Mooy made it 2-0 when Watford missed a pair of chances to deal with a cross and the Australian was in the catbird seat to tap home.

And it went from bad to worse for the Hornets when Troy Deeney picked up a straight red card for a two-footed scissor tackle in the 33rd minute.

Depoitre scored shortly after halftime to pile woe on Marco Silva‘s men. It just wasn’t their day, though a second yellow card to Jonathan Hogg did put both teams on 10 men with 28 minutes to play.

Doucoure put a little drama in the match with a terrific goal from 20 yards, besting Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle: Terrific Ozil wins it

By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2017, 11:54 AM EST
  • Ozil tears into half volley
  • Gunners outshoot NUFC 20-8
  • Magpies set for bottom three

Mesut Ozil’s classy half volley led Arsenal to a 1-0 win over stubborn Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners move back into fourth with the win, on 33 points.

Newcastle will finish the weekend in the Bottom Three if West Ham holds on to beat Stoke City.

No big surprise here: Arsenal was on its game early winning a corner after 90 seconds and testing Rob Elliot through Alexandre Lacazette as the clock hit 3:00.

Christian Atsu won Newcastle a free kick at the other end, and Petr Cech conceded a corner from Jamaal Lascelles‘ header.

Some neat movement between Hector Bellerin and Lacazette cued Alexis Sanchez up for a shot that zipped over the bar.

Alex Maitland-Niles picked up a careless Magpies pass and carried into a dangerous position only to rip his shot off the outside of the goal.

Ozil put Arsenal ahead with a terrific left-footed side volley. DeAndre Yedlin has blocked an Alexis shot toward Newcastle center back Florian Lejeune, who popped his clearance toward the German.

The Gunners started as they finished, and Elliot was forced to slap a rebound away after he failed to corral an initial shot.

Newcastle had its moments in the first quarter hour of the second frame, with Matt Ritchie, Jacob Murphy, and Ayoze Perez especially active.

Elliot denied Jack Wilshere off an Olivier Giroud feed as the game edged toward its final 15 minutes.

Joselu ripped a shot through traffic that Arsenal deflected out for a corner in the 80th minute, and that set piece yielded another corner.

Newcastle had a few more chances, but Cech wouldn’t be beaten at home.

WATCH LIVE: Manchester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 16, 2017, 11:41 AM EST
Manchester City aims to extend its record Premier League win streak to 16 matches when it hosts Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com).

There will be no David Silva for Man City, with Pep Guardiola inserting Ilkay Gundogan into the starting lineup. Eliaquim Mangala will start next to Nicolas Otamendi at center back.

Spurs have Erik Lamela, Fernando Llorente, and Serge Aurier on the bench.

LINEUPS

Manchester City: Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Mangala, Delph, Fernandinho (c), Gundogan, De Bruyne, Sane, Sterling, Aguero. Subs: Bravo, Yaya Toure, Foden, Gabriel Jesus, Bernardo, Zinchenko, Danilo.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris (C), Trippier, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Dembele, Winks, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane. Subs: Vorm, Aurier, Davies, Foyth, Sissoko, Lamela, Llorente.