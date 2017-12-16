PL AT HALF: Ozil scores handsome volley; Terriers rolling (video)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Only four of the Premier League’s five scheduled 10 a.m. ET kickoffs have started, and goals are at a premium.

Arsenal 1-0 Newcastle United

Mesut Ozil’s left-footed side volley off a popped clearance has the Gunners on top at the Emirates Stadium.

Watford 0-2 Huddersfield Town

Elias Kachunga and Aaron Mooy had the visitors up a pair before the match was 25 minutes old, and Troy Deeney complicated Watford’s comeback hopes when he saw straight red after 32 minutes.

Stoke City 0-0 West Ham United (delayed)

A power outage pushed kickoff back 60 minutes at the bet365 Stadium.

Burnley 0-0 Brighton and Hove Albion

Not much cooking so far at Turf Moor, where James Tarkowski conceded a penalty to Glenn Murray only to see the PL veteran send his effort over the bar.

Chelsea 1-0 Southampton

The Blues are having trouble without Alvaro Morata up top at Stamford Bridge, so defender Marcos Alonso just whipped a free kick past an out-of-sorts Fraser Forster to make it 1-0.

