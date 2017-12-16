Sweet Sixteen: Man City clobbers Spurs

- Gundogan opens scoring off corner
- De Bruyne rips insurance goal off Lloris
- Sterling salts it away (x2)
- City’s PL record win streak reaches 16
Manchester City wasn’t at its best, but still waltzed past Tottenham Hotspur in a 4-1 win at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.
Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and Raheem Sterling (two) scored for Man City, which also missed a penalty kick in the win. City moves 14 points clear of second placed Manchester United and Chelsea.
It could’ve been worse, as awful tackles from Harry Kane and Dele Alli were somehow not given as straight red card. Spurs finish the day seventh, two points behind fourth placed Arsenal. Christian Eriksen scored Spurs lone goal in the third minute of stoppage.
Everything Pep Guardiola touches turns to gold, and starting Gundogan looked a stroke of genius when he took advantage of poor marking from Dele Alli to head a Leroy Sane corner kick home.
Hugo Lloris stymied Sergio Aguero on a 24th minute shot, and Raheem Sterling worked Kieran Trippier but failed to beat the keeper on the rebound.
Aguero dragged a 33rd minute shot wide of the far post as City kept pushing for an insurance goal.
Invisible for most of the first half hour, Kane came close to tying it up with a curling shot in the 35th.
Kane was fortunate not to be sent off for a studs up tackle into the leg of Sterling early in the second half.
The English striker forced Ederson into a 55th minute save and Spurs had a corner.
Not to be outdone, Dele should’ve been sent off for a stamp on Kevin De Bruyne in the 68th. He saw yellow.
The Belgian got his revenge within moments, played down the left wing and lashing a shot off Lloris and into the goal.
De Bruyne was then scythed down for a penalty, but Gabriel Jesus‘ short run-up clattered off the post and Sterling mailed the rebound over the gaping cage.
The third goal came via Sterling at the back post, as Spurs had no answers for the PL leaders, and Sterling’s second came off an awful gaffe from Spurs at the back.