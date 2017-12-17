Charity match raised significant money for Hurricane Harvey victims

On Saturday night, a charity soccer match in Houston, Texas helped raise money for those affected by Hurricane Harvey.
[ MORE: Liverpool batters Bournemouth to go fourth ]
The “Kick in for Houston” game was organized by former Houston Dynamo and U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder Stu Holden — now an analyst for Fox Sports 1. Holden served as one of the team captains, while former NBA star Steve Nash captained the other team.
In total, Holden’s event raised over $239,000 for hurricane relief funds, per the event’s website.
Saturday’s match featured several other notable celebrities and current, as well as, former soccer player, like Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, Brian McBride, Mia Hamm and U.S. Soccer presidential candidate Kyle Martino.
The game — which was an 8 vs. 8 fixture — finished 12-12 at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Holden spoke after the match about the overall success of the event, and the sort of impact it had for the Texas community.
“Amazing,” Holden said after the game. “If I pictured three months ago after I sent that tweet that this was going to be the turnout… everybody that came, all the athletes, all the people in the crowd, all the work that’s gone on behind the scenes, I can promise you it’s a lot more than it seems.
“I’m caught up in the middle of all this, but I thought this was an amazing, amazing night, and I hope to do another of these in the future.”
Additionally, Holden and Co. will be auctioning off game-worn kits from Saturday’s game to also benefit hurricane victims.Follow @MattReedFutbol