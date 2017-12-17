West Brom 1-2 Manchester United: Red Devils hang on

- United back into second
- Lukaku scores 10th PL goal of season
- Baggies winless in 16
Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard scored first half goals and Manchester United held on to beat West Bromwich Albion 2-1 at the Hawthorns on Sunday.
Gareth Barry scored the Baggies’ lone goal, as Alan Pardew‘s men sit 19th and without a win since August.
United pulls three points ahead of Chelsea, and is 11 points back of Man City.
West Brom wasn’t intimidated by the task at hand, and James McClean was particularly lively as the Baggies tried to find an opener.
But United quickly settled into control through possession, albeit without any effective incisiveness.
That changed when Lukaku rose to deposit a trademark header beyond the reach of Ben Foster, converting Marcus Rashford‘s cross with power.
After a moment of danger provided by Allan Nyom and Salomon Rondon, United made it 2-0 when Lingard took a lay-off from Juan Mata and hit a shot that Ahmed Hegazi deflected past Foster.
Jake Livermore forced David De Gea into a low save in the 44th minute.
The Baggies pulled one back as both Evans and Barry could’ve tapped in a loose ball off a corner kick.
Barry did, and United was on its heels. Credit Alan Pardew for his substitutes of Barry, Chris Brunt, and Jay Rodriguez (though they were, after all, on the bench).
Rodriguez powered a header off Brunt’s cross wide of the near post with about five minutes to play.
And a scramble in front nearly put the Baggies level, but De Gea was there. The keeper was kicked by Ahmed Hegazi and came up smarting.