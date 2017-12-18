CCL draw: TFC meets Rapids, Club America to face Saprissa

Major League Soccers sides are still searching for the magic potion that will guide them to CONCACAF Champions League glory.
Could 2018 be the year that one of MLS’ best finally break through?
The CCL draw was held on Monday night, which included five teams from the United States’ top division.
FC Dallas, Toronto FC, the Seattle Sounders, the Colorado Rapids and the New York Red Bulls each enter the 2018 edition of the competition, which begins next year with 16 clubs in total.
Toronto — who recently won MLS Cup — will take on the Rapids in the only possible matchup between MLS sides.
Meanwhile, the match of the opening round will likely be Liga MX giants Club America taking on Costa Rican side Saprissa.
The Round of 16 will commence in February and early March, with home-and-home fixtures deciding which teams will advance to the quarterfinals.
Below is the full set of pairings from Monday’s CCL draw in Miami.
A1– Chivas Guadalajara vs. B1–Cibao (Dominican Republic)
A2– Seattle Sounders vs. B2– Santa Tecla (El Salvador)
A3– New York Red Bulls vs. B3– Olimpia (Honduras)
A4– Club Tijuana vs. B4– Motagua (Honduras)
A5 — Tigres vs. B5– Herediano (Costa Rica)
A6– Toronto FC vs. B6– Colorado Rapids
A7– FC Dallas vs. B7– Tauro (Panama)
A8– America vs. B8– Saprissa (Costa Rica)