Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Report: Man City, Guardiola to discuss new contract this summer

By Nicholas MendolaDec 18, 2017, 9:04 AM EST
Manchester City does not want to let Pep Guardiola start the third year with the club without signing on for longer term.

Guardiola enters the third and final year of his deal in August, and the BBC reports that Man City plans to negotiate a new deal with the Catalan wizard this summer.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise given City’s outstanding sophomore season under Guardiola.

Unbeaten City has an 11-point lead on the Premier League table after 18 weeks, with one draw and a PL record 16-straight wins. They have 56 goals scored, conceding just 12.

They’ve won five of six UEFA Champions League matches, only losing a match their opposition needed and they did not, 2-1 to Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine. City faces Basel next, and visits Leicester City in the League Cup quarterfinals Wednesday.

Conte discusses Chelsea’s squad rotation, David Luiz

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 10:54 AM EST
Antonio Conte has been an avid rotator of his Chelsea team this season and the Italian coach has confirmed he will do it once again on Wednesday for their League Cup quarterfinal.

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and Conte has revealed his plans to give plenty of youngsters a chance against the Cherries.

With European action, a run in the League Cup and Chelsea sitting in third place in the Premier League table, Conte’s rotation has worked fairly well and he believes it is the best way for success across all four competitions his team will play in.

“It’s right to continue to give this opportunity to my players to show me that they deserve to play,” Conte said. “Every competition is serious and our task is to try and win the game, to reach the semifinals. It’s right in this competition to give the opportunity to the players that aren’t playing with regularity. This is very important. It’s very difficult to ask your players to play every game. [N’Golo] Kante has played 10 games in a row. When you do this, you take a great risk with injury.”

Conte confirmed that both Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy will start against Bournemouth, while academy products Dujon Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in the squad and 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu may start for the second-straight League Cup game.

When it comes to injuries, Conte revealed that Alvaro Morata is “okay” after his back injury and Charly Musonda is recovering well, while David Luiz remains out with a knee injury.

Responding to questions about media reports that Luiz could be sold to London rivals Arsenal in the January transfer window for over $40 million, Conte had the following to say.

“I don’t read and I solve the problem,” Conte said. “I don’t have some information about this topic. I repeat, I am a person who is very realistic. I like to tell the truth. I think that also I don’t want to annoy you with the same reply. I don’t listen to this. I don’t have anything about this.”

Conte then added that “I like to make the best decision from what I see during the training sessions and if you deserve to play, you play” as well as making a statement about him looking at the mental approach of his players when making decisions on whether or not they should start.

Luiz was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their win against Manchester United in November and hasn’t played for over a month amid reports of a bust-up with Conte. His knee injury also seems to have been rather convenient as rumors continue to swirl about him leaving Chelsea in January.

Andreas Christensen has impressed in place of Luiz and his form could suggest that Conte is willing to cash in on his Brazilian international who is known to be a big personality in the dressing room at Chelsea following his two spells at the club which have yielded the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League trophies.

Atletico Madrid to report Barcelona to FIFA over Griezmann

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 9:43 AM EST
Atletico Madrid are to report Barcelona to FIFA over an alleged illegal approach for star striker Antoine Griezmann.

It has been widely reported that Atleti are preparing to make a formal complaint the governing body of world soccer about Barca contacting people connected to the French international, including his family members.

Griezmann, 26, almost left Atletico last summer but decided to remain in the Spanish capital and signed a new deal until the end of the 2021-22 season. It has been widely reported that he will join Barcelona next summer, with a director for the Catalan club, Guillermo Amor, revealing earlier this week that there could well have been an approach.

That has sparked this action by Atletico.

Contacting those close to Griezmann clearly breaks the transfer rules and recently we have seen teams across Europe becoming more willing to complain to the necessary parties when such instances take place.

Southampton complained to the Premier League and FA in the summer when they alleged that Liverpool had contacted Virgil Van Dijk illegally and the Reds then apologized in a statement and ended their pursuit of van Dijk immediately.

Griezmann has been linked with a move to Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain, as well as Barca, from Atletico and what this may do is boost the chances of either United or PSG signing Griezmann in the summer.

With Atletico out of the UEFA Champions League at the group stage, some suggest Griezmann could leave in January but it would be much more likely he will remain with the Spanish club until the summer transfer window when he will put himself in the shop window at the 2018 World Cup with the French national team.

Either way, it seems like Barca will have some serious questions to answer to, and for a club who only recently came out of a 12-month transfer ban for breaking regulations regarding the signing of youth players, you’d think they would be doing everything by the book these days.

If found guilty, Griezmann’s move to Barcelona would be in serious doubt and further sanctions could be imposed by FIFA. Atletico know all about those as they’re currently under a transfer ban for also breaking rules in signing overseas youngsters.

With the news coming in the lead up to El Clasico on Saturday where Barca take on Real Madrid, plus ahead of Jan. 1 when Atletico can begin to sign new players, it appears that Atletico are trying to turn up the heat on Barcelona as they sit in second place and six points behind Barca.

Arrest made after alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 8:57 AM EST
A man has been arrested for an alleged “hate crime” against Manchester City and England star Raheem Sterling.

The alleged racist incident took place on Saturday outside of City’s training ground, hours before Sterling scored twice in Man City’s 4-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium.

According to a statement from Greater Manchester police, Sterling was subjected to “racially aggravated assault” and one man has been arrested.

Below is the statement in full from the police investigating the incident.

“On Monday, December 18, 2017 a report was made to police after a 23-year-old man was subjected to a racially aggravated assault on Clayton Lane in Manchester on Saturday, December 16. An investigation was launched and a 29-year-old man was arrested earlier this morning, Tuesday, December 19, 2017, on suspicion of racially aggravated assault. He is now in police custody for questioning. This is being treated as a hate crime.”

Sterling is Man City’s leading goalscorer this season with 15 goals across all competitions and 12 in the Premier League.

Werder Bremen keeps faith in Kohfeldt as coach

Werder Bremen/Twitter
Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 7:50 AM EST
BREMEN, Germany (AP) Werder Bremen says Florian Kohfeldt will remain as coach “for the foreseeable future” after overseeing improvement in the Bundesliga side since Alexander Nouri’s sacking.

Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann says Bremen has “seen the development of the team that we wanted to see and we want to give Florian Kohfeldt the opportunity to continue his work in the long term. It has to be the target now to secure our safety from relegation and to continue the team’s development.”

The club didn’t give the length of Kohfeldt’s new contract. The 35-year-old was initially appointed to the Bundesliga’s winter break after he took over from Nouri in October.

Kohfeldt, the side’s former under-23 coach, led Bremen to three wins and three draws from seven league games, though the side still occupies a relegation place after failing to win before he took over.