Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Arsenal moves onto League Cup semis (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
Arsenal is one win from its first League Cup final since 2011 after dispatching West Ham United 1-0 via a Danny Welbeck goal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners last won the League Cup in 1993, are just 2-5 in finals.

West Ham mustered just one shot and won zero corner kicks on the day, to Arsenal’s eight and six on a day with several backups for both sides.

It might not’ve been the prettiest thing, but Welbeck shows outstanding control to take down Mathieu Debuchy‘s headed pass and bundle it over the line.

Pep pumped up after kids get League Cup away win

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 6:18 PM EST
Pep Guardiola says don’t even think about a quadruple — “Forget about it. That is not going to happen.” — but the fact remains a double is nearly on the doorstep.

Already unbeaten in league play with an 11-point lead on the field, Manchester City is now two round wins from a League Cup title following a quarterfinal win over Leicester City in penalty kicks.

City did the job despite starting a bunch of kids and subbing in a few more. Oleksandr Zinchenko was impressive in the midfield, one of a few irregular starters including Tosin Adarabioyo, Brahim Diaz, and Phil Foden. Tom Dele-Bashiru and Lukas Nmecha subbed into the match, with the latter converting a penalty.

It’s all about trusting the kids — along with some steely vets in Yaya Toure and Ilkay Gundogan — and those youngsters probably should’ve won in regulation. Referee Bobby Madley gave a penalty to Demarai Gray for a very soft run-in with Kyle Walker in the sixth of eight minutes of stoppage time (in a 1-0 game where the goal came in the first half!).

Guardiola loved it, dancing on the field and gesticulating toward the visiting support. The kids had done it on the road.

From the BBC:

“I’m so happy. A lot of young players played. I’m so happy for all the players. The way we had to react was not easy, we were tired, we had a lot of young players, Danilo was playing at centre-back for the first time in his life. It’s not easy because Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were there.

“What I liked the most is how we reacted and overcame that situation. It’s a good indication for the future. They showed me very good things. How you react is important and there were no complaints from the players in extra time about how it was unfair that they had scored a late goal.”

The Danilo comment shows another wise play by Guardiola who, in an emergency, has now taken another player and earned him experience against good competition at multiple positions.

It’s hard not to glow about Man City right now. Even those who want to rip Guardiola for only coaching big budget teams can’t say much about a win like Tuesday’s at the King Power Stadium.

Young Man City wins in PKs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
A penalty deep into eight minutes of stoppage time nearly cost Manchester City its chance at a quadruple.

The Premier League leaders’ B-Team led Leicester City 1-0 on a Bernardo Silva goal when Demarai Gray was awarded a controversial penalty.

The teams played 30 minutes of scoreless stoppage time before moving to penalty kicks, where Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s fourth kick after Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Lukas Nmecha, and Gabriel Jesus had connected for Man City. Claudio Bravo then saved Riyad Mahrez‘s attempt to seal it.

Manchester City really switched up its XI, with only Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus semi-regular starters in the XI. Tosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Brahim Diaz were among the unusual starters.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel, having seen his side buried 3-0 by Crystal Palace at the weekend, did not start Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, or Demarai Gray.

But once down at halftime, Puel put Mahrez and Vardy into the fold.

Gray later entered, and just as Gundogan’s goal looked set to carry the match, hit the deck under Kyle Walker‘s challenge.

Vardy converted the penalty just into eight minutes of stoppage time to promise extra time.

Here is City’s goal: a nice pass from Gundogan, but what a tidy and powerful jab strike from Silva to make it 1-0.

Jesus turned a Walker cross onto Ben Hamer as extra time started at the KP.

Leicester had its chances, none better than Claudio Bravo’s dalliance with a clearance nearly caroming off Vardy and inside the goal.

Hamer then corraled a Yaya Toure free kick just before the break. Mahrez tested Bravo in the second frame, and Toure had another dig toward Hamer in the 120th minute.

Vanney, Morgan, Pulisic earn major CONCACAF Awards

Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 3:36 PM EST
CONCACAF announced its Male and Female Players of the Year on Monday — Keylor Navas and Alex Morgan — and rolled out the rest of their honors a day later.

Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney was named Male Coach of the Year for the confederation on Tuesday, while Christian Pulisic restored an American male to the CONCACAF Best XI after a year with no winner.

Portland Thorns backstop Adrianna Franch nipped countrywoman Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride) to the CONCACAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year.

Pulisic slides into a 3-4-3 with Navas, Cristian Gamboa, Hector Moreno, Kendall Waston, Roman Torres, Bryan Ruiz, Hector Herrera, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Hirving Lozano, and Alberth Elis.

Waston, Torres, and Elis play in MLS.

The Female Best XI was predictable USWNT-heavy, with Marta and Jessie Fleming the only foreign players in the team. The U.S. players are: Franch, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Menges, Allie Long, Carli Lloyd, Lindsay Horan, and Morgan.

LIVE – League Cup quarters: Arsenal v. West Ham, Leicester v. Man City

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
The League Cup quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday with two all-Premier League games taking center stage.

Leicester City host Manchester City and West Ham head to Arsenal in a London derby.

All four teams are expected to rest key players, which could open the door for Leicester and West Ham to make the semifinals.

City last won the League Cup in the 2015-16 season, beating Liverpool on penalty kicks in the final, but this trophy is unlikely to be high on Pep Guardiola‘s wish list with Premier League and UEFA Champions League domination front and center.

Arsenal’s policy of playing their youngsters saw them reach the quarterfinal stage last season where they were dumped out of the competition by Southampton, a side then managed by Leicester boss Claude Puel. The Frenchman took Saints to the final last season and will fancy his chances of repeating that feat with his in-form Leicester side.

The Foxes won the trophy in 1997 and 2000, while West Ham have never won the competition and Arsenal last won this trophy in 1993.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have recaps and reaction on both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.