Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images

League Cup: Chelsea, Man Utd aim for semis

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 7:20 PM EST
It wasn’t easy, but two of the four Premier League big boys remaining in the League Cup clinched berths in the semis on Tuesday.

Manchester City beat Leicester City in penalty kicks and Arsenal nipped West Ham United, earning spots in January’s two-legged semifinals.

Now, the other two Top Four regulars get their shots.

Bristol City vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday

The reigning champions visit Ashton Gate Stadium for the first time since 1979, the 35th meeting between Manchester United and now Championship side Bristol City. The Robins are led by 36-year-old Lee Johnson, who has the club third in England’s second tier. Bobby Reid is the man to watch. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has 11 goals in 25 matches this season to lead Bristol.

Jose Mourinho might use out-of-favor Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and says he won’t be using too much of a second-choice side:

“For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago. The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily. So we need to take the game really seriously. I am going to make a few changes and it is possible Micki is involved.”

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday

The hosts lifted their fifth League Cup in 2015, and Antonio Conte sure would like some positivity coming out of his camp. Bournemouth and Chelsea have only met nine times in history, and the Blues have claimed four of the five played this decade. The good news for Eddie Howe is that Bournemouth won that fifth match at Stamford Bridge on a late Glenn Murray header.

‘Moneyball’ guru Beane joins board of Barnsley

Photo by Sara Wolfram/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 7:44 PM EST
The architect of “Moneyball” is coming to the Football League Championship.

Oakland A’s hero Billy Beane is being installed into the Barnsley set-up as an investor as the club confirmed a takeover on Tuesday.

Beane is no stranger to soccer, having been hired by AZ Alkmaar by ex-USMNT player Earnie Stewart in 2015. New owner Chien Lee also owns 50 percent of Ligue 1 side Nice.

Chien Lee is joined on the Championship club’s board by baseball pioneer Billy Beane, as well as investors Paul Conway, Grace Hung and Neerav Parekh.

The group takes the reins from owner Patrick Cryne, who has invested plenty in the club but is suffering from a terminal form of cancer.

The Tykes are four points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.

Pep pumped up as kids get away win

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 6:18 PM EST
Pep Guardiola says don’t even think about a quadruple — “Forget about it. That is not going to happen.” — but the fact remains a double is nearly on the doorstep.

Already unbeaten in league play with an 11-point lead on the field, Manchester City is now two round wins from a League Cup title following a quarterfinal win over Leicester City in penalty kicks.

City did the job despite starting a bunch of kids and subbing in a few more. Oleksandr Zinchenko was impressive in the midfield, one of a few irregular starters including Tosin Adarabioyo, Brahim Diaz, and Phil Foden. Tom Dele-Bashiru and Lukas Nmecha subbed into the match, with the latter converting a penalty.

It’s all about trusting the kids — along with some steely vets in Yaya Toure and Ilkay Gundogan — and those youngsters probably should’ve won in regulation. Referee Bobby Madley gave a penalty to Demarai Gray for a very soft run-in with Kyle Walker in the sixth of eight minutes of stoppage time (in a 1-0 game where the goal came in the first half!).

Guardiola loved it, dancing on the field and gesticulating toward the visiting support. The kids had done it on the road.

From the BBC:

“I’m so happy. A lot of young players played. I’m so happy for all the players. The way we had to react was not easy, we were tired, we had a lot of young players, Danilo was playing at centre-back for the first time in his life. It’s not easy because Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez were there.

“What I liked the most is how we reacted and overcame that situation. It’s a good indication for the future. They showed me very good things. How you react is important and there were no complaints from the players in extra time about how it was unfair that they had scored a late goal.”

The Danilo comment shows another wise play by Guardiola who, in an emergency, has now taken another player and earned him experience against good competition at multiple positions.

It’s hard not to glow about Man City right now. Even those who want to rip Guardiola for only coaching big budget teams can’t say much about a win like Tuesday’s at the King Power Stadium.

Young Man City wins in PKs (video)

By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 5:32 PM EST
A penalty deep into eight minutes of stoppage time nearly cost Manchester City its chance at a quadruple.

The Premier League leaders’ B-Team led Leicester City 1-0 on a Bernardo Silva goal when Demarai Gray was awarded a controversial penalty.

The teams played 30 minutes of scoreless stoppage time before moving to penalty kicks, where Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s fourth kick after Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Lukas Nmecha, and Gabriel Jesus had connected for Man City. Claudio Bravo then saved Riyad Mahrez‘s attempt to seal it.

Manchester City really switched up its XI, with only Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus semi-regular starters in the XI. Tosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Brahim Diaz were among the unusual starters.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel, having seen his side buried 3-0 by Crystal Palace at the weekend, did not start Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, or Demarai Gray.

But once down at halftime, Puel put Mahrez and Vardy into the fold.

Gray later entered, and just as Gundogan’s goal looked set to carry the match, hit the deck under Kyle Walker‘s challenge.

Vardy converted the penalty just into eight minutes of stoppage time to promise extra time.

Here is City’s goal: a nice pass from Gundogan, but what a tidy and powerful jab strike from Silva to make it 1-0.

Jesus turned a Walker cross onto Ben Hamer as extra time started at the KP.

Leicester had its chances, none better than Claudio Bravo’s dalliance with a clearance nearly caroming off Vardy and inside the goal.

Hamer then corraled a Yaya Toure free kick just before the break. Mahrez tested Bravo in the second frame, and Toure had another dig toward Hamer in the 120th minute.

Arsenal moves onto League Cup semis (video)

AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
By Nicholas MendolaDec 19, 2017, 4:55 PM EST
Arsenal is one win from its first League Cup final since 2011 after dispatching West Ham United 1-0 via a Danny Welbeck goal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday.

The Gunners last won the League Cup in 1993, are just 2-5 in finals.

West Ham mustered just one shot and won zero corner kicks on the day, to Arsenal’s eight and six on a day with several backups for both sides.

It might not’ve been the prettiest thing, but Welbeck shows outstanding control to take down Mathieu Debuchy‘s headed pass and bundle it over the line.