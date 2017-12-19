League Cup: Chelsea, Man Utd aim for semis

It wasn’t easy, but two of the four Premier League big boys remaining in the League Cup clinched berths in the semis on Tuesday.

Manchester City beat Leicester City in penalty kicks and Arsenal nipped West Ham United, earning spots in January’s two-legged semifinals.

[ MORE: Pep pumped with kids’ win at Leicester ]

Now, the other two Top Four regulars get their shots.

Bristol City vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday

The reigning champions visit Ashton Gate Stadium for the first time since 1979, the 35th meeting between Manchester United and now Championship side Bristol City. The Robins are led by 36-year-old Lee Johnson, who has the club third in England’s second tier. Bobby Reid is the man to watch. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has 11 goals in 25 matches this season to lead Bristol.

Jose Mourinho might use out-of-favor Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and says he won’t be using too much of a second-choice side:

“For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago. The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily. So we need to take the game really seriously. I am going to make a few changes and it is possible Micki is involved.”

Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday

The hosts lifted their fifth League Cup in 2015, and Antonio Conte sure would like some positivity coming out of his camp. Bournemouth and Chelsea have only met nine times in history, and the Blues have claimed four of the five played this decade. The good news for Eddie Howe is that Bournemouth won that fifth match at Stamford Bridge on a late Glenn Murray header.

Follow @NicholasMendola