MLS announces 2018 home openers for all teams

Major League Soccer announced the home openers for each of its 23 teams on Tuesday.
The season begins March 3rd with a full day of matches beginning with an Easter Conference Finals rematch between Toronto FC and Columbus at BMO Field at 1 p.m. ET.
Two clubs won’t play at home until April, with new boys Los Angeles FC unable christen their new joint until nearly May. Because of this, perhaps, both clubs will be the visitors for two other teams’ home openers.
Vancouver and Columbus know their home opening date, but have yet to learn the opponents.
And Montreal will open their home slate with a derby against Toronto FC.
March 3
Toronto vs. Columbus
Houston vs. Atlanta
Orlando City vs. DC United
FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake
Colorado vs. Chicago
San Jose vs. Minnesota
Philadelphia vs. New England
March 4
Seattle vs. LAFC
Vancouver
Sporting KC vs. New York City FC
LA Galaxy vs. Portland
March 10
Columbus
Chicago vs. Sporting KC
New England vs. Colorado
Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC
New York Red Bulls vs. Portland
March 11
Atlanta vs. DC United
NYCFC vs. LA Galaxy
March 17
Montreal vs. Toronto
DC United vs. Houston
Minnesota United vs. Chicago
April 14
Portland vs. Minnesota
April 29
LAFC vs. Seattle
‘Tis the season.
The January transfer window opens, no surprise, with the start of the New Year, and 2018 could be bringing some big switches as clubs aim to survive the drop or cement their Top Four stock.
Mexico star Hirving “Chucky” Lozano’s red hot start to life in Europe has him in line for a move to Arsenal, according to Metro. The 22-year-old striker just left Liga MX for the Eredivisie last summer, but boasts 10 goals and six assists in 12 league matches. Lozano scored 18 times for Pachuca between Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions League last season.
That’s impressive even for the free-scoring world of the Netherlands top flight, and Arsene Wenger could see fit to make him “the most expensive Mexican player of all-time.” Lozano cost PSV Eindhoven less than $10 million in July, and Arsenal is said to be willing to spend as much as $56 million on him.
Arsenal had also been linked with David Luiz, but surely Antonio Conte would rather move the reportedly out-of-favor defender to a club outside of London. Enter Newcastle, as the London Evening Standard says a Luiz loan to St. James’ Park could be on the cards.
Benitez could go to a back three, but it’s more likely he’d play Luiz as more of a holding midfielder in front of a combination of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, and Florian Lejeune.
Canadian striker Cyle Larin may be on his way to Turkey.
A report out of the Eastern European nation says Besiktas has reached an agreement with MLS and Orlando City regarding the 22-year-old.
Larin declared his intention to leave MLS for Europe after this season, where he scored 12 times with three assists in 28 games.
Despite some off-field problems this season, Larin has been a bonafide star since becoming the No.1 SuperDraft pick in 2015.
He has 44 goals in 89 matches and would further an Orlando revolution already in full throat thanks to the retirement of Kaka.
The move could also be a precursor toward Besiktas’ transfer of star striker Cenk Tosun, who is wanted by Newcastle and Crystal Palace according to reports. Besiktas won Group G in the UEFA Champions League and faces Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.
Along with Alphonso Davies, Larin is part of an exciting group of young Canadian national teamers under the direction of Octavio Zambrano.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Defender Rolf Feltscher, who has played professionally in England, Germany, Italy and Spain, is joining the LA Galaxy.
The Galaxy said Tuesday that it had acquired the 27-year-old Venezuelan on a free transfer.
Feltscher has made nearly 200 professional appearances for clubs throughout Europe, including competition in La Liga, Serie A and the Championship. He has 19 caps with the Venezuelan national team.
He will be added to the roster once the Galaxy receives his visa and international transfer certificate. Feltscher will occupy an international roster spot.
“We think highly of his soccer pedigree, his versatility and the skills he brings to our team,” said head coach Sigi Schmid. “He will be another piece in building our backline.”
The architect of “Moneyball” is coming to the Football League Championship.
Oakland A’s hero Billy Beane is being installed into the Barnsley set-up as an investor as the club confirmed a takeover on Tuesday.
Beane is no stranger to soccer, having been hired by AZ Alkmaar by ex-USMNT player Earnie Stewart in 2015. New owner Chien Lee also owns 50 percent of Ligue 1 side Nice.
Chien Lee is joined on the Championship club’s board by baseball pioneer Billy Beane, as well as investors Paul Conway, Grace Hung and Neerav Parekh.
The group takes the reins from owner Patrick Cryne, who has invested plenty in the club but is suffering from a terminal form of cancer.
The Tykes are four points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.