MLS announces 2018 home openers for all teams

Major League Soccer announced the home openers for each of its 23 teams on Tuesday.

The season begins March 3rd with a full day of matches beginning with an Easter Conference Finals rematch between Toronto FC and Columbus at BMO Field at 1 p.m. ET.

Two clubs won’t play at home until April, with new boys Los Angeles FC unable christen their new joint until nearly May. Because of this, perhaps, both clubs will be the visitors for two other teams’ home openers.

Vancouver and Columbus know their home opening date, but have yet to learn the opponents.

And Montreal will open their home slate with a derby against Toronto FC.

March 3

Toronto vs. Columbus

Houston vs. Atlanta

Orlando City vs. DC United

FC Dallas vs. Real Salt Lake

Colorado vs. Chicago

San Jose vs. Minnesota

Philadelphia vs. New England

March 4

Seattle vs. LAFC

Vancouver

Sporting KC vs. New York City FC

LA Galaxy vs. Portland

March 10

Columbus

Chicago vs. Sporting KC

New England vs. Colorado

Real Salt Lake vs. LAFC

New York Red Bulls vs. Portland

March 11

Atlanta vs. DC United

NYCFC vs. LA Galaxy

March 17

Montreal vs. Toronto

DC United vs. Houston

Minnesota United vs. Chicago

April 14

Portland vs. Minnesota

April 29

LAFC vs. Seattle

