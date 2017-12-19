Report: Canada, Orlando striker Larin headed to Besiktas

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Canadian striker Cyle Larin may be on his way to Turkey.

A report out of the Eastern European nation says Besiktas has reached an agreement with MLS and Orlando City regarding the 22-year-old.

Larin declared his intention to leave MLS for Europe after this season, where he scored 12 times with three assists in 28 games.

[ RECAP: Leicester 1-1 (3-4, PKs) Man City]

Despite some off-field problems this season, Larin has been a bonafide star since becoming the No.1 SuperDraft pick in 2015.

He has 44 goals in 89 matches and would further an Orlando revolution already in full throat thanks to the retirement of Kaka.

The move could also be a precursor toward Besiktas’ transfer of star striker Cenk Tosun, who is wanted by Newcastle and Crystal Palace according to reports. Besiktas won Group G in the UEFA Champions League and faces Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.

Along with Alphonso Davies, Larin is part of an exciting group of young Canadian national teamers under the direction of Octavio Zambrano.

Follow @NicholasMendola