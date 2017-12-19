More from PST Latest USMNT news | Three things we learned | Premier League review
Report: Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal chase Wilfried Zaha

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 12:59 PM EST
Wilfried Zaha is in fine form and a report from the Daily Mirror states that Manchester City have joined the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger.

After recovering from an early season injury, Zaha, 25, is in the form of his life for the Eagles and scored a fine goal in their 3-0 win at Leicester City this weekend.

Per the report, City are willing to bid close to $55 million for the Ivory Coast international as they are lining him up in case a deal for Alexis Sanchez doesn’t go through. It is also believed both Arsenal and Chelsea are eager to sign the former Manchester United winger.

Zaha’s ability is undoubted with his pace and trickery on the break a key factor in Palace dragging themselves out of the relegation zone in recent weeks. He is their leading goalscorer with four strikes and has also won numerous penalty kicks after bamboozling defenders across the league.

Would Man City be a good fit for Zaha?

He would certainly slot into their attacking lineup easily and is a similar player to the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling out wide. Yet, is he the kind of player who flourishes as a big fish in a small pond? You can certainly make a case for many players moving to City in the past and then seeing their careers stall as they were squad players. Jack Rodwell and Wilfried Bony spring to our minds.

Zaha may be labeled that after he struggled mightily at Manchester United when he joined them from Crystal Palace in 2013 for $22 million. Expectations were high but Zaha didn’t make a single PL start for United before being loaned out to Cardiff and Palace, as he eventually rejoined his former club permanently for $10 million in 2015.

There’s no doubting that Zaha is one of the most talented attacking players outside of the top six clubs in the PL, but is he worthy of a second chance at one of the big boys?

His form so far this season suggests he is but he also appears to be at home and comfortable at Palace in a team which plays to his strengths and allows him to flourish on the break.

You can understand why Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in signing Zaha but it may be in his best interests to remain at Palace at least until the end of this season.

LIVE – League Cup quarters: Arsenal v. West Ham, Leicester v. Man City

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 2:25 PM EST
The League Cup quarterfinals kick off on Tuesday with two all-Premier League games taking center stage.

Leicester City host Manchester City and West Ham head to Arsenal in a London derby.

Follow League Cup QF scores

All four teams are expected to rest key players, which could open the door for Leicester and West Ham to make the semifinals.

City last won the League Cup in the 2015-16 season, beating Liverpool on penalty kicks in the final, but this trophy is unlikely to be high on Pep Guardiola‘s wish list with Premier League and UEFA Champions League domination front and center.

Arsenal’s policy of playing their youngsters saw them reach the quarterfinal stage last season where they were dumped out of the competition by Southampton, a side then managed by Leicester boss Claude Puel. The Frenchman took Saints to the final last season and will fancy his chances of repeating that feat with his in-form Leicester side.

The Foxes won the trophy in 1997 and 2000, while West Ham have never won the competition and Arsenal last won this trophy in 1993.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while we will have recaps and reaction on both games right here at Pro Soccer Talk.

Problems with goal-line technology system in French league

Associated PressDec 19, 2017, 1:45 PM EST
ZURICH (AP) FIFA says it has been informed of glitches in the 2014 World Cup goal-line technology system during games in France.

Soccer’s governing body says it has yet to decide whether GoalControl will be used in Russia at a second World Cup.

FIFA’s statement followed the French league warning GoalControl in a meeting Tuesday the contract could be terminated at the end of the season.

The French league says it wants improvements after expressing “dissatisfaction with the failures” in several matches.

Goal-line technology entered soccer after a goal was wrongly disallowed at the 2010 World Cup. FIFA is focused on fast-tracking the next phase of technology – video assistant referees – for the 2018 World Cup.

GLT and VAR systems were provided by Hawk-Eye at this year’s Confederations Cup.

MLS franchise in Nashville set to be confirmed

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 12:00 PM EST
Music City USA had made plenty of noise. Now the show will begin.

Major League Soccer is heading to Nashville.

A “major announcement” is scheduled for Wednesday in Nashville, Tenn. with MLS Commissioner Don Garber, John R. Ingram from Nashville Soccer Holdings, Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam and Megan Barry, the mayor of Nashville all in attendance.

Nashville being awarded a MLS expansion franchise is expected to be the announcement with the ownership group stumping up the $150 million expansion fee.

Nashville was one of four cities who were finalists for the next two MLS expansion franchises (including Sacramento, Cincinnati and Detroit) after 12 cities across the U.S. submitted their bids earlier in 2017.

With a rock solid ownership group including the Wilf family (also owners of the Minnesota Vikings) and John Ingram, plus plans for a soccer specific stadium close to downtown at the fairgrounds site, Nashville unexpectedly rocketed to the top of the expansion rankings on the back of success in hosting international games and preseason friendlies in recent months.

On the back of huge support for the Nashville Predators in the NHL’s Stanley Cup finals earlier this year, it was clear that everything is in place for an MLS team to thrive.

Sacramento and Cincinnati will lock horns for the final expansion spot dished out in this round, with Detroit seen as an outsider for the bid.

The future of David Beckham’s franchise in Miami remains up in the air with an ownership change earlier this month, with some suggesting that both Sacramento and Cincinnati should be awarded expansion franchises this time around.

Given the uncertain situation regarding the future of the Columbus Crew in Ohio as owner Anthony Precourt aims to move to Austin, Texas, the south east of the USA is fast becoming a key area for MLS with Atlanta and Orlando, plus a potential Miami franchise.

Two more expansion franchises are expected to be confirmed in 2019 as MLS pushes towards its goal of having 28 teams.

Conte discusses Chelsea’s squad rotation, David Luiz

By Joe Prince-WrightDec 19, 2017, 10:54 AM EST
Antonio Conte has been an avid rotator of his Chelsea team this season and the Italian coach has confirmed he will do it once again on Wednesday for their League Cup quarterfinal.

Follow League Cup QF scores 

Chelsea host Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday and Conte has revealed his plans to give plenty of youngsters a chance against the Cherries.

With European action, a run in the League Cup and Chelsea sitting in third place in the Premier League table, Conte’s rotation has worked fairly well and he believes it is the best way for success across all four competitions his team will play in.

“It’s right to continue to give this opportunity to my players to show me that they deserve to play,” Conte said. “Every competition is serious and our task is to try and win the game, to reach the semifinals. It’s right in this competition to give the opportunity to the players that aren’t playing with regularity. This is very important. It’s very difficult to ask your players to play every game. [N’Golo] Kante has played 10 games in a row. When you do this, you take a great risk with injury.”

Conte confirmed that both Michy Batshuayi and Kenedy will start against Bournemouth, while academy products Dujon Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi could be in the squad and 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu may start for the second-straight League Cup game.

When it comes to injuries, Conte revealed that Alvaro Morata is “okay” after his back injury and Charly Musonda is recovering well, while David Luiz remains out with a knee injury.

Responding to questions about media reports that Luiz could be sold to London rivals Arsenal in the January transfer window for over $40 million, Conte had the following to say.

“I don’t read and I solve the problem,” Conte said. “I don’t have some information about this topic. I repeat, I am a person who is very realistic. I like to tell the truth. I think that also I don’t want to annoy you with the same reply. I don’t listen to this. I don’t have anything about this.”

Conte then added that “I like to make the best decision from what I see during the training sessions and if you deserve to play, you play” as well as making a statement about him looking at the mental approach of his players when making decisions on whether or not they should start.

Luiz was left out of Chelsea’s squad for their win against Manchester United in November and hasn’t played for over a month amid reports of a bust-up with Conte. His knee injury also seems to have been rather convenient as rumors continue to swirl about him leaving Chelsea in January.

Andreas Christensen has impressed in place of Luiz and his form could suggest that Conte is willing to cash in on his Brazilian international who is known to be a big personality in the dressing room at Chelsea following his two spells at the club which have yielded the UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Europa League and Premier League trophies.