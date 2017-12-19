Report: Man City, Chelsea, Arsenal chase Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha is in fine form and a report from the Daily Mirror states that Manchester City have joined the race to sign the Crystal Palace winger.

After recovering from an early season injury, Zaha, 25, is in the form of his life for the Eagles and scored a fine goal in their 3-0 win at Leicester City this weekend.

Per the report, City are willing to bid close to $55 million for the Ivory Coast international as they are lining him up in case a deal for Alexis Sanchez doesn’t go through. It is also believed both Arsenal and Chelsea are eager to sign the former Manchester United winger.

Zaha’s ability is undoubted with his pace and trickery on the break a key factor in Palace dragging themselves out of the relegation zone in recent weeks. He is their leading goalscorer with four strikes and has also won numerous penalty kicks after bamboozling defenders across the league.

Would Man City be a good fit for Zaha?

He would certainly slot into their attacking lineup easily and is a similar player to the likes of Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling out wide. Yet, is he the kind of player who flourishes as a big fish in a small pond? You can certainly make a case for many players moving to City in the past and then seeing their careers stall as they were squad players. Jack Rodwell and Wilfried Bony spring to our minds.

Zaha may be labeled that after he struggled mightily at Manchester United when he joined them from Crystal Palace in 2013 for $22 million. Expectations were high but Zaha didn’t make a single PL start for United before being loaned out to Cardiff and Palace, as he eventually rejoined his former club permanently for $10 million in 2015.

There’s no doubting that Zaha is one of the most talented attacking players outside of the top six clubs in the PL, but is he worthy of a second chance at one of the big boys?

His form so far this season suggests he is but he also appears to be at home and comfortable at Palace in a team which plays to his strengths and allows him to flourish on the break.

You can understand why Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal are all interested in signing Zaha but it may be in his best interests to remain at Palace at least until the end of this season.

Follow @JPW_NBCSports