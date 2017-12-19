Transfer rumor roundup: Lozano to Arsenal, Luiz to Newcastle

‘Tis the season.
The January transfer window opens, no surprise, with the start of the New Year, and 2018 could be bringing some big switches as clubs aim to survive the drop or cement their Top Four stock.
Mexico star Hirving Lozano’s red hot start to life in Europe has him in line for a move to Arsenal, according to Metro. The 22-year-old striker just left Liga MX for the Eredivisie last summer, but boasts 10 goals in 12 matches. Lozano scored 18 times for Pachuca between Liga MX and the CONCACAF Champions League last season.
That’s impressive even for the free-scoring world of the Netherlands top flight, and Arsene Wenger could see fit to make him “the most expensive Mexican player of all-time.” Lozano cost PSV Eindhoven less than $10 million in July, and Arsenal is said to be willing to spend as much as $56 million on him.
Arsenal had also been linked with David Luiz, but surely Antonio Conte would rather move the reportedly out-of-favor defender to a club outside of London. Enter Newcastle, as the London Evening Standard says a Luiz loan to St. James’ Park could be on the cards.
Benitez could go to a back three, but it’s more likely he’d play Luiz as more of a holding midfielder in front of a combination of Jamaal Lascelles, Ciaran Clark, and Florian Lejeune.
Canadian striker Cyle Larin may be on his way to Turkey.
A report out of the Eastern European nation says Besiktas has reached an agreement with MLS and Orlando City regarding the 22-year-old.
Larin declared his intention to leave MLS for Europe after this season, where he scored 12 times with three assists in 28 games.
Despite some off-field problems this season, Larin has been a bonafide star since becoming the No.1 SuperDraft pick in 2015.
He has 44 goals in 89 matches and would further an Orlando revolution already in full throat thanks to the retirement of Kaka.
The move could also be a precursor toward Besiktas’ transfer of star striker Cenk Tosun, who is wanted by Newcastle and Crystal Palace according to reports. Besiktas won Group G in the UEFA Champions League and faces Bayern Munich in the first knockout round.
Along with Alphonso Davies, Larin is part of an exciting group of young Canadian national teamers under the direction of Octavio Zambrano.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Defender Rolf Feltscher, who has played professionally in England, Germany, Italy and Spain, is joining the LA Galaxy.
The Galaxy said Tuesday that it had acquired the 27-year-old Venezuelan on a free transfer.
Feltscher has made nearly 200 professional appearances for clubs throughout Europe, including competition in La Liga, Serie A and the Championship. He has 19 caps with the Venezuelan national team.
He will be added to the roster once the Galaxy receives his visa and international transfer certificate. Feltscher will occupy an international roster spot.
“We think highly of his soccer pedigree, his versatility and the skills he brings to our team,” said head coach Sigi Schmid. “He will be another piece in building our backline.”
The architect of “Moneyball” is coming to the Football League Championship.
Oakland A’s hero Billy Beane is being installed into the Barnsley set-up as an investor as the club confirmed a takeover on Tuesday.
Beane is no stranger to soccer, having been hired by AZ Alkmaar by ex-USMNT player Earnie Stewart in 2015. New owner Chien Lee also owns 50 percent of Ligue 1 side Nice.
Chien Lee is joined on the Championship club’s board by baseball pioneer Billy Beane, as well as investors Paul Conway, Grace Hung and Neerav Parekh.
The group takes the reins from owner Patrick Cryne, who has invested plenty in the club but is suffering from a terminal form of cancer.
The Tykes are four points clear of the drop zone in the Championship.
It wasn’t easy, but two of the four Premier League big boys remaining in the League Cup clinched berths in the semis on Tuesday.
Manchester City beat Leicester City in penalty kicks and Arsenal nipped West Ham United, earning spots in January’s two-legged semifinals.
Now, the other two Top Four regulars get their shots.
Bristol City vs. Manchester United — 3 p.m. ET Wednesday
The reigning champions visit Ashton Gate Stadium for the first time since 1979, the 35th meeting between Manchester United and now Championship side Bristol City. The Robins are led by 36-year-old Lee Johnson, who has the club third in England’s second tier. Bobby Reid is the man to watch. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder has 11 goals in 25 matches this season to lead Bristol.
Jose Mourinho might use out-of-favor Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and says he won’t be using too much of a second-choice side:
“For me now, the Championship is not the Championship of five or 10 years ago. The Championship is now high-quality teams with lots of players that could be playing in the Premier League easily. So we need to take the game really seriously. I am going to make a few changes and it is possible Micki is involved.”
Chelsea vs. Bournemouth — 2:45 p.m. ET Wednesday
The hosts lifted their fifth League Cup in 2015, and Antonio Conte sure would like some positivity coming out of his camp. Bournemouth and Chelsea have only met nine times in history, and the Blues have claimed four of the five played this decade. The good news for Eddie Howe is that Bournemouth won that fifth match at Stamford Bridge on a late Glenn Murray header.