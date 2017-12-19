Vanney, Morgan, Pulisic earn major CONCACAF Awards

CONCACAF announced its Male and Female Players of the Year on Monday — Keylor Navas and Alex Morgan — and rolled out the rest of their honors a day later.
Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney was named Male Coach of the Year for the confederation on Tuesday, while Christian Pulisic restored an American male to the CONCACAF Best XI after a year with no winner.
Portland Thorns backstop Adrianna Franch nipped countrywoman Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride) to the CONCACAF Female Goalkeeper of the Year.
[ REPORT: Chelsea, Arsenal, United chase Zaha ]
Pulisic slides into a 3-4-3 with Navas, Cristian Gamboa, Hector Moreno, Kendall Waston, Roman Torres, Bryan Ruiz, Hector Herrera, Wilde-Donald Guerrier, Hirving Lozano, and Alberth Elis.
Waston, Torres, and Elis play in MLS.
The Female Best XI was predictable USWNT-heavy, with Marta and Jessie Fleming the only foreign players in the team. The U.S. players are: Franch, Abby Dahlkemper, Ali Krieger, Becky Sauerbrunn, Emily Menges, Allie Long, Carli Lloyd, Lindsay Horan, and Morgan.