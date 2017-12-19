Young Man City wins in PKs (video)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

A penalty deep into eight minutes of stoppage time nearly cost Manchester City its chance at a quadruple.

The Premier League leaders’ B-Team led Leicester City 1-0 on a Bernardo Silva goal when Demarai Gray was awarded a controversial penalty.

The teams played 30 minutes of scoreless stoppage time before moving to penalty kicks, where Jamie Vardy missed Leicester’s fourth kick after Ilkay Gundogan, Yaya Toure, Lukas Nmecha, and Gabriel Jesus had connected for Man City. Claudio Bravo then saved Riyad Mahrez‘s attempt to seal it.

Manchester City really switched up its XI, with only Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus semi-regular starters in the XI. Tosin Adarabioyo, Oleksandr Zinchenko, and Brahim Diaz were among the unusual starters.

Leicester City boss Claude Puel, having seen his side buried 3-0 by Crystal Palace at the weekend, did not start Riyad Mahrez, Jamie Vardy, or Demarai Gray.

But once down at halftime, Puel put Mahrez and Vardy into the fold.

Gray later entered, and just as Gundogan’s goal looked set to carry the match, hit the deck under Kyle Walker‘s challenge.

Vardy converted the penalty just into eight minutes of stoppage time to promise extra time.

Here is City’s goal: a nice pass from Gundogan, but what a tidy and powerful jab strike from Silva to make it 1-0.

Jesus turned a Walker cross onto Ben Hamer as extra time started at the KP.

Leicester had its chances, none better than Claudio Bravo’s dalliance with a clearance nearly caroming off Vardy and inside the goal.

Hamer then corraled a Yaya Toure free kick just before the break. Mahrez tested Bravo in the second frame, and Toure had another dig toward Hamer in the 120th minute.

